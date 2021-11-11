Second Man Who Supplied Mac Miller's Alleged Drug Dealer Agrees to Plead Guilty

A second man has agreed to a plea deal for supplying drugs that caused Mac Miller's overdose.

Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, is expected to plead guilty to one count of distributing fentanyl for his role in the supply chain that provided drugs to the rapper prior to his death in September 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Reavis is one of three men arrested in connection to Miller's death.

"At the direction of co-defendant Stephen Andrew Walter...Reavis knowingly distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills to co-defendant Cameron James Pettit," the justice department said. The case against Pettit is pending.

In his plea agreement, Reavis admitted to knowing that the pills supplied to Pettit "contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance," the release states. Authorities have determined that the pills contained fentanyl.

"Shortly after Reavis distributed the fentanyl-laced pills to Pettit, Pettit distributed the pills" to Miller, the justice department alleges.

Miller later ingested the counterfeit pills, along with alcohol and cocaine, and died on Sept. 7, 2018.

Last month, Walter also agreed to plead guilty to distributing fentanyl. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Walter "knowingly and intentionally directed Ryan Michael Reavis to distribute fentanyl in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills, to Cameron James Pettit" on Sept. 4, 2018.

Walter "knew that the pills that he directed Reavis to give to Pettit contained fentanyl or some other federally controlled substance, and at all relevant times intended for Reavis to distribute the pills to Pettit. Later that evening, at defendant's direction, Reavis delivered the pills to Pettit. Shortly thereafter, Pettit distributed these pill containing fentanyl to M.M.," the documents state.

According to prosecutors, Miller "would not have died from an overdose but for the fentanyl contained in the pills that M.M. had received from Pettit on September 4, 2018."

Walter faces between 17 and 21 years in prison, in addition to a $1 million fine. The justice department did not detail a possible sentence for Reavis.

Pettit is scheduled to go on trial in March 2022, according to Pitchfork.