Sean Paul Reveals He's Not Actually Saying His Name on His Songs

The Jamaican rapper opened up about the true meaning behind his stage name

Published on December 19, 2022 08:45 PM
Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Sean Paul is letting his fans in on the little-known history behind his name.

Born Sean Paul Ryan Francis Henriques OD, 49, the Jamaican rapper revealed why he took some inspiration for his stage name from Guyanese cricket player Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

"There's a famous cricketer in Trinidad [named] Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Everybody was like, 'Sean da Paul,' and that name stuck," he explained during a Vice documentary.

Since their names share a similar pronunciation, he adopted the moniker as a staple for much of his music.

He added: "Then I just started to say it in shows and met the dude Chanderpaul years later, and he's like, 'Yo!' But yeah, big up to Shivnarine Chanderpaul."

After the documentary premiered, which showcased the making of his 2003 hit "Get Busy," he commented about the revelation in a cheeky Twitter post, writing: "If u didnt kno ~ now you kno: big up #Chanderpaul."

The mention of his name has appeared in Paul's music for over 20 years as he first began to rise to fame in Jamaica. Because of his strong connection to the country, he added that it is still where he resides today.

"A lot of people ask me why I still live here," he said. "These people made me. They built me into what I am today."

During this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, he proudly showcased his roots alongside fellow Jamaican artist Ziggy Marley. It was Marley's second appearance in the event and Paul's first.

"Thanksgiving in NYC is always a Vibe!!! Honored to be apart of @macys Parade representing for dancehall and Jamaica 🇯🇲 🙏🏾🙏🏾," Paul wrote while sharing a clip of the performance on Instagram.

His performance marked the first time a dancehall artist appeared at the event.

