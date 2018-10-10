Sean Lennon Shared a Sweet Photo of Himself and Dad John for Their (Shared!) Birthday

Sean and John Lennon have more in common than your average father and son — they share a birthday.

To honor the double birthday on Tuesday, the Beatles legend and Yoko Ono‘s son posted a throwback on Instagram of the two celebrating the occasion when Sean was a toddler. “Happy Bday To Us…” he captioned the photo of the pair blowing out candles with matching haircuts and bangs. The father of two also wore his signature shades in the snapshot.

On Oct. 9, John, who died in 1980, would’ve been 78, while his son just turned 43.

Earlier this year, Sean, a musician himself who performs both solo and with bands, shared a selfie with Paul McCartney’s son James, 41. In the photo, which Sean captioned in “Peekaboo,” McCartney is brandishing an acoustic guitar.

Sean is the only child of John and Ono, 85, but he also has a half brother, Julian, whose mother is John’s first wife, Cynthia. James is one of four children of Paul McCartney, 76, and the late Linda McCartney.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono

Sean inherited his dad’s songwriting genes, releasing a track he’d co-written with the late Carrie Fisher in 2017.

“Carrie and I wrote this song years ago,” he wrote on his SoundCloud page. “When she died I just felt I had to record it. This is only a demo unmixed, we only had a few hours to record it. But the lyrics she wrote with me I think are marvelous. Carrie and I used to stay up til dawn chatting and pontificating about life. They were my best moments.”