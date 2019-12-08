Sean Lennon Posts Family Instagram Photo on 39th Anniversary of Father John’s Murder

Sean Lennon is paying tribute to his late father John Lennon on the 39th anniversary of his death.

On Sunday, Sean, 44, shared a sweet throwback family photo featuring his dad John, who died on December 9, 1980, at age 40, and mom Yoko Ono, 86.

In the comments section of the photo — which Sean did not caption — a number of celebrities paid their respects to the late Beatles legend.

Lindsay Lohan commented two heart emojis and a praying hand emoji, while Mark Ronson also commented with a series of heart emojis.

Current U.S Presidential Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard also shared her sympathy, writing, “Sending you love and prayers today 🙏🏽.”

RELATED: Sean Lennon Shared a Sweet Photo of Himself and Dad John for Their (Shared!) Birthday

Sean is the only child of John and Ono but he also has a half-brother, Julian, whose mother is John’s first wife, Cynthia.

John was shot in front of Ono outside of their Manhattan Upper West Side apartment in 1980. His killer, Mark David Chapman, was denied parole last year for the 10th time. He is currently serving 20 years to life in the Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in 1981.

Image zoom John Lennon UMG

Image zoom Mark David Chapman Bureau of Prisons/Getty

Last year, Sean celebrated his and his father’s double birthday on Oct. 9 with a throwback on Instagram of the two celebrating the occasion when Sean was a toddler.

“Happy Bday To Us…” he captioned the photo of the pair blowing out candles with matching haircuts and bangs. The father of two also wore his signature shades in the snapshot.