Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards: 'I'm the Ringmaster'

"Ain't no party like a Diddy party," Sean "Diddy" Combs said in an Instagram post on Friday announcing his upcoming gig as host and executive producer of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Sean "Diddy" Combs is fired up about his upcoming gig!

The music star and producer, 52, announced in an Instagram post on Friday morning that he is set to host and executive produce next month's 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT, BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!" Diddy wrote alongside a video, which saw him cheerfully revealing his dual roles.

In the clip, Diddy loudly announced his gig to his neighbors, exclaiming, "That means I'm the host with the most, I'm the executive producer that calls all the shots, that means I'm the ringmaster, P.T. Barnum style."

"Ain't no party like a Diddy party," he added. "We're gonna come through with one of the most disruptive lineups in music history with one of the most controversial hosts in musical history — Me!"

Diddy is no stranger to the Billboard Music Awards stage, having won trophies in 1997 for top rap artist and top rap song ("I'll Be Missing You").

Earlier this month, the finalists for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards were announced. Set to air live on NBC May 15, the show honors this year's most successful musicians across several categories.

The Weeknd leads the pack as a finalist for 17 categories including top artist, top male artist and top 100 artist. In addition, "Save Your Tears," his collaboration with Ariana Grande, is up for six awards.

Doja Cat, meanwhile, is the leading female artist as a finalist in 14 categories, including top artist, top female artist and top 100 artist. Her latest album Planet Her is up for two awards.

This year, five new categories were introduced to the awards show, including top Billboard global 200 artist, top Billboard global excl. U.S. artist, top Billboard global 200 song, and top Billboard global excl U.S. song.

The awards are based on the chart period between April 10, 2021 and May 26, 2022. They are determined by key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming radio airplay and social engagement.

The group joins previously announced performer Mary J. Blige, who will receive the coveted Icon award and take the stage to sing during the show.

"My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival," the "Family Affair" hitmaker said of the honor in a press release.

"Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music," continued Blige. "To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."