In December, a group of children fighting childhood cancer went viral when they shared a video recorded to Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ 2001 song “Bad Boy for Life,” asking the rapper to dance with them.

On Thursday, the Grammy Award-winning artist decided to finally surprise them with that dance while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Host Ellen DeGeneres invited eight of the children in the video to come on her daytime talk show, without letting them know that Combs would also be there.

The kids — Layla Mosely, Ke’Yair Stephens, Zoey Nieves, Imani Hollis, Phillip Escalante, Maddie Kelsoe, Will Walker and Baylee Hankins — are all part of the Fighting All Monsters (FAM) organization, which is a non-profit that supports families with children suffering from childhood cancer and aims to raise awareness about the issue.

Their viral video was thought up by the organization’s founder, Milk Tyson, who believed it would be a great way to get national attention about the children and their fight against the odds.

When DeGeneres asked the kids why they chose to dance to “Bad Boy for Life,” they said that the lyrics spoke to them and their battle.

“In the song, it’s ‘survive what you been through,’ and we’re all battling cancer and we ain’t going anywhere!” Walker told DeGeneres.

The host proceeded to show them a video message from Combs, 50, who was pretending to be in Miami on tour, telling the kids that they’ll be “dancing together soon.”

What the group didn’t know, was how soon, as Combs unexpectedly appeared from behind the curtain and surprised them, hugging all of them as they excitedly rushed over to him.

“I was so touched that this song that has helped me get through so many trials and tribulations, is fueling you guys to know the power you have in yourself, to believe that we ain’t going nowhere,” he told the group.

To cap off the special day, the children were gifted a $25,000 donation for FAM from Shutterfly, before finally having an adorable dance party to “Bad Boy for Life” with Combs.