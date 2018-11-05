Diddy Skydives to Celebrate 49th Birthday & Lands at Playboy Mansion: 'I'm Living My Best Life'

Sean “Diddy” Combs was walking on air on his 49th birthday.

In honor of the big day on Sunday, the producer jumped out of a plane — and landed at Playboy mansion.

On Instagram, Combs gave his fans a peek into his pre-jump preparation as two men helped him suit up. “It’s my birthday, and I’m about to jump out a plane,” he starts. “I always wanted to do it. No, I really didn’t always want to do it, but I started thinking about it this year. I wanted to do it in Dubai. It didn’t happen, and then I said I’m going to do it for my birthday.”

“So I’m going to jump out a plane, and I’m going to attempt to land two houses away in the backyard of the Playboy mansion, okay?” Combs continues. “I’m living my best life. I’m gonna tell y’all to make sure y’all vote. Say a little prayer for me right now. I’m about to go up in the air.”

He made mention of Will Smith, who bungee jumped out of a helicopter for his 50th birthday in September. “I wanted to do this before I saw Will Smith jump out a plane, but he definitely gave me some inspiration after seeing him jump out,” Combs explains. “But mine was already scheduled.”

On his Instagram Story, Combs showed the process, starting with his car ride to the plane. As he got strapped in, Combs sang, “I believe I can fly / I believe I will touch the sky.”

Then he walked up to the plane and beamed in the back of the aircraft. “See y’all when I land,” he said.

On Instagram, Combs shared a video in which he gracefully makes his descent as a crowd below cheers. Once he is safely on the ground, the group rushes over to greet him.

“Just close your eyes and jump!!! NO FEAR!!!” he captioned the video. “Thank you to my family for all the support. BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!”

“I was actually flying!” Combs exclaimed on his Instagram Story.

In the comment sections of his posts, celebrities wishes Combs a happy birthday. “Happy Bday Puff!!!! Love you, babe,” Nicki Minaj wrote.

“Happy Birthday, Puff!!!” Justin Timberlake added.

“Bad boy fo life,” Jamie Foxx said.

“Happy Birthday!” Justine Skye wrote.