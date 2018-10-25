Ellen DeGeneres decided to clown around — and Sean “Diddy” Combs was seriously spooked.
“Halloween‘s coming up. Is this a true story? I want to know,” DeGeneres asked Combs on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I heard you’re scared of clowns.”
“No,” Combs, 48, replied. “Impossible … because I’m a black man. I have so many other things to be fearful of — a clown is not going to scare me.”
“Really?” DeGeneres, 60, probed.
“Yes. I’m not afraid of clowns,” Combs said.
Just then, a terrifying clown — complete with a mane of red hair, red pom-poms and a frilly collar — jumped out of the box next to Combs and let out a yell.
As the clown ran off the stage and the audience roared, Combs jumped out of his seat, kicked his leg and did some fancy footwork.
RELATED: Michigan Town Reverses Clown Ban on Halloween After Backlash: ‘People Have Phobias and Anxiety’
“Yeah, I got you. Oh, you wanna play?” Combs asked DeGeneres as he paced around and then sat down in his chair. “You know, I woke up this morning, and I said, ‘I want my life to be full of surprises.’ Ellen, I thank you. Thank you.”
Combs gave DeGeneres a hug. “That was so gratifying,” DeGeneres said.
“You really affected my street cred with that, all right?” Combs joked.
When DeGeneres and Combs weren’t getting in the Halloween spirit, they were giving back.
On Tuesday, Combs announced that he’s pledging $1 million to the Capital Preparatory Schools network, which will help the school expand to a third location in the Bronx in 2019.
“We’re really fighting the battle to give our kids that are from the communities I come from a fighting chance,” Combs told DeGeneres. “We have a curriculum of leadership and also social justice. We do coding. We do all of the other things. But it’s really about working with kids that were like me. To read a book, I have to read a book three times. Some people are like that. You have to give that extra attention to the kids. So we work with at-risk kids.”
RELATED VIDEO: Cher and Ellen Take Over a Drybar and Give Some Unwitting Customers Incredible ‘Do
RELATED: You Can Have a Creepy Clown Deliver Donuts to Your Friends for Halloween
DeGeneres gave Combs a check for $50,000 from Shutterfly for the school.
“Shutterfly, thank you!” Combs said as he hoisted the massive check above his head.