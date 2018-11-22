Diddy May Be Too Sad to Speak, Faith Evans Will Perform at Kim Porter's Funeral: Report

As her funeral plans come together, Sean “Diddy” Combs is still mourning the death of late love Kim Porter.

Diddy, who shared four children with Porter, might be too distraught to deliver her eulogy, according to TMZ. Faith Evans is reportedly slated to perform, and Mary J. Blige plans to attend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reps for Combs and Evans did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Porter was found dead at her home at age 47 on Nov. 15. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement that the “cause of death was deferred pending additional tests.”

Porter will be laid to rest in Columbus, Georgia, according to the death certificate obtained by The Blast.

RELATED: Kim Porter’s Son Remembers Mom with Touching Post: ‘You Were Way Too Good for This Silly World’

Earlier in November, a source detailed to PEOPLE just how hard Combs is taking the news. “This is the most awful, sad and unreal situation for him. It’s a nightmare,” the source told PEOPLE.

“He is very much struggling. He isn’t sleeping,” the source continued. “He always had a very special relationship with Kim. Despite not being together romantically, he loved Kim. It was really true love and he is hurting badly right now.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kimora Lee Simmons Went to Kim Porter’s Home When She Died: ‘I Realized You Would Not Come’ Out

On Instagram on Friday, Evans wrote, “RIH KP.” She added an emoji of praying hands.

On Sunday, Combs hosted a memorial for Porter that Pharrell Williams, Blige, French Montana, Kourtney Kardashian and others attended.

The day before, he broke his silence on Instagram to remember Porter. “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much.”

RELATED: Diddy’s Other Exes Pay Tribute to Kim Porter as They ‘Promise to Love and Protect’ Her Kids

“Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship,” Combs added. “We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S—!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”