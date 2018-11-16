A Timeline of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kim Porter’s Relationship

Throughout all of the ups and downs of their relationship, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kim Porter always remained close.

Porter, who dated Combs for many years, was found dead in her home on Thursday. She was 47.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement, explaining that officers responded to a death investigation at 11:40 a.m. in Toluca Lake, California, where they found a female unresponsive at the residence.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although Diddy has yet to comment publicly on her passing, a source told PEOPLE that he’s “devastated and shocked.”

“He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work,” the source continued. “They were still a family.”

Here’s a look back at their relationship.

Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

RELATED: Inside Diddy’s Relationship with the Children He Shared with Kim Porter

On-Again Off-Again Relationship

The couple, who began dating in the ’90s, welcomed their first child together in 1998 — a son named Christian Casey.

Porter and Combs broke up in 1999 and battled in court over child support for Christian. Combs went on to date Jennifer Lopez for two years before he and Porter reconciled in 2003.

In December 2006, they welcomed twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

Porter was also mother to son Quincy Brown, 27, from a previous relationship with music producer Al B. Sure. When Quincy was only 3 years old, Combs became hands-on in raising him.

RELATED: Kim Porter’s Ex, and Biological Father of Her Eldest Son, Posts Touching Throwback Tribute

Marriage Wasn’t in the Cards

In an interview for Essence’s December 2006 issue, Combs shared that he had no plans to marry Porter. “I know she deserves to get married, but I’m just not ready,” he said. “It’s not a reflection on how much I love Kim. It’s that I’m just learning how to be a good boyfriend. When I’m finished with this step, I’ll move on to the next.”

Less than a year later, the couple split for the final time.

The Final Split

Combs and Porter split for good in 2007.

“In ending this relationship, I made a decision that was in the best interest of myself, Sean and our family. I look forward to moving on with my life and my career, and wish him prosperity, health and happiness in life and in love. We will remain friends and committed parents to our children,” Porter said in a statement at the time.

That same year, Porter opened up about their breakup with Essence magazine, explaining why she chose to wait for Combs to leave town before packing up all of her things — including the kitchen table.

“I wanted to be dramatic. I wanted him to know I wasn’t breaking up with him for two weeks — or maybe leaving for two days. If I pack up everything — twins and all — it means I’m out! Puffy’s an action person, not a talk person. So I had to have an action. Telling him, ‘Babe, I’m leaving,’ was not gonna do it,’” she explained.

Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Kim Porter Dead at 47: Everything to Know About the Model, Mom of Four & Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Ex

Paternity Drama

In the same Essence interview, Porter also shared that their relationship turned sour when she was still pregnant with the couple’s twins, and a girlfriend told her Combs had recently fathered a baby with another woman.

“It’s not an original script. He’s not the first man who’s cheated. He’s not the first man who’s had a baby outside of his relationship. He’s not the originator of this. But at this point in my life — I have girls now — it’s a different program.”

Ultimately, Combs did approach Porter with the news, but she said it was after their twins were born.

“He told me that he may have gotten himself into a situation and he may have fathered another child outside the relationship and I said, ‘Really? Well, I already knew. I’m glad you decided to be a man,’ ” recalled Porter. “I was like, ‘Dude, this is so wack I can’t even respect you right now.’ And for me, once the respect is gone, I’m not even listening to you.”

In July 2006, Combs welcomed daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Porter Dead at 47: Everything to Know About the Model, Mom of Four & Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Ex

Committed Co-Parents

Despite all the drama, Porter and Combs were able to remain close throughout the rest of her life as they continued to co-parent their children.

Even months after they first split, Porter told Essence that the pair were “friends” and that Combs “still calls me everyday.”

“We’re committed to our children even if we couldn’t commit to each other,” she remarked.

In an interview for JET magazine the following year, Combs also praised Porter’s skills as a parent.

“Kim is an incredible mother to our children. We’ve been part of each other’s lives for many years and I have always admired her courage and strength. We’re the best of friends.”

Christian Combs and Kim Porter Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Over the years, the pair remained close — and committed co-parents.

“I got three girls, three boys, and they’re really kind, great people,” Combs told PEOPLE in 2017 of his large family. “They got a lot of love in their heart. I’m the luckiest man in the world.”

Combs is also father to 24-year-old son Justin with ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton-Brim

Giving credit where credit is due, the mogul proudly praised all of his children’s mothers.

“I’ve been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful black women,” he says of his exes. “The mothers of my children [are] my best friends. My hat goes off to them.”

Kim Porter Abel Fermin/REX/Shutterstock

In the months leading up to her death, Porter and Combs were as tight as ever.

In addition to spending Mother’s Day together, in October all of Porter and Combs’ children came out to support a screening of Quincy’s new Netflix movie, Holiday Calendar.

“When the Whole #Qrew shows up for @Quincy screening of NETFLIX Christmas movie HOLIDAY CALENDAR a must see … I laughed I cried I got in the holiday spirit but most of all I got to see @quincy live out his Dream,” Porter wrote alongside a series of family group shots.

Kim Porter, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Charley Gallay/Getty Images

That same month, Combs also shared a sweet Halloween photo of Porter and their twin daughters, who dressed up as Run DMC.

Two of the three most recent photos on Porter’s Instagram page also were a tribute to Combs.

In honor of his 49th birthday, less than one week before her death, Porter wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @diddy on this day a GENIUS was born, may you continue to be the Driving Force of ENERGY that GOD created you to be !! Thank you for giving me the best gifts of life our CHILDREN !!”

She went on to share a photo of Combs and his children from his birthday celebration.