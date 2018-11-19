Diddy Shares Memorial for Kim Porter & Promises to 'Raise Our Family Just Like You Taught Me'

Sean “Diddy” Combs is working through his grief after the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.

Porter, who had four kids with Combs, was found dead on Thursday at age 47.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday, after breaking his silence with a video of the former couple dancing and canoodling for the camera while the model was pregnant, Combs shared a peek at a private memorial for Porter on his Instagram story.

In the videos, Combs surveyed six glamorous photos of Porter set up on easels outside a home. On the ground, candles burned.

RELATED: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reunites with Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura One Day After Kim Porter’s Death

He added three more Instagram posts, including a slideshow of pictures of time he spent with Porter and their brood. “I’ll raise our family just like you taught me to. Love you forever!!!!” he said. “I CANT BELIEVE THIS S—!!!!!! F—!!!!!! Smfh.”

“Words can’t explain,” he captioned a stylish photo of Porter in a beaded gold dress. “FOREVER AND EVER AND EVER!!! Infinity and BEYOND!!!!”

Kim Porter Sean Combs Instagram

Alongside a breezy snapshot of Porter grinning behind the wheel of a boat, Combs dropped five hearts.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement. Officers were alerted after a woman was found unresponsive in Toluca Lake, California. She was declared dead at 11:40 a.m. local time, Thursday.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Porter Dead at 47: Everything to Know About the Model, Mom of Four & Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Ex

Her health status was described as a cardiac arrest in an emergency dispatch call obtained by TMZ. A source told TMZ that she had been battling pneumonia.

“Diddy is devastated and shocked,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work.”

“They were still a family,” the source continued.

Diddy, Kim Porter and family Sean Combs Instagram

Combs and Porter, who dated on and off from the ’90s through 2007, share a 20-year-old son Christian and 11-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Combs, who has two kids from other relationships, considers Porter’s 27-year-old son Quincy as his own.

RELATED: Kim Porter Dead: Drake, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj & More Celebs Mourn the Model and Mother of Four

Combs first commented on the death in an emotional Instagram. “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.”

“We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates,” he concluded. “WE WERE SOME OTHER S—!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”