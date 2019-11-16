Sean 'Diddy' Combs Honors Ex Kim Porter on 1 Year Anniversary of Her Death: 'I Miss You So Much'

One year after the sudden death of model Kim Porter, Sean “Diddy” Combs is mourning the loss of his late love.

Porter, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, died of lobar pneumonia in her Toluca Lake, California home on Nov. 15 last year at the age of 47.

The music mogul, 50, paid tribute to his late ex-girlfriend and mother of his children on Friday with a heartwarming video.

In a touching home video the mogul shared on Instagram, Porter is seen playing the piano in a bright orange dress. As she continues playing a beautiful melody, the model is seen making fun faces as a dog nearby continues to bark over her tunes.

“I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much 💔. Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face,” Diddy wrote of his late ex-girlfriend. “I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU. I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter. ❤️”

RELATED: Diddy Reveals Regret Over Not Marrying Late Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter: I ‘Played Myself’

Misa Hylton-Brim, the mother of Diddy’s eldest biological son Justin Dior Combs, commented on the video with a red heart. Other stars including Busta Rhymes and Rita Ora shared their condolences in the comments of the touching post as well.

On Thursday, the day before the anniversary of Porter’s death, Diddy shared a photo of a broken heart on his Instagram, simply writing her initials “K🖤P” as the caption.

Three weeks ahead of the anniversary of her death, the rapper shared another photo of Porter. In the image, she is seen posing in front of a gorgeous view of water and palm trees. In the photo of the model’s silhouette, she looks towards the sun as she cradles her hands around the sun’s light.

The pair share children: Quincy Brown, 28 (the biological son of Al B. Sure! who Diddy helped raise), Christian ‘King’ Combs, 21, and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, 12. Diddy is also father to daughter Chance Combs, 13, from a previous relationship with Sarah Chapman, and Justin, 25.

Image zoom Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images

RELATED: Diddy Smiles with Daughters on Family Outing Ahead of First Mother’s Day Since Kim Porter’s Death

The model was laid to rest in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia on Nov. 24, 2018. During the beautiful public funeral held at Cascade Hills Church, Diddy arranged for Porter’s casket to travel in a carriage pulled by horses. Acclaimed pastor T.D. Jakes officiated the service.

Insiders close to the Diddy family previously told PEOPLE that the rapper also held a private memorial for Porter on Nov. 18 at his home in Bel Air, California.

Mary J. Blige and French Montana were among the 100 guests present at the intimate occasion.

Image zoom Kim Porter, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Diddy and Porter began their relationship in the ’90s. In 1999, the pair broke up — later reconciling in 2003. They split for the last time in 2007. Since then, the musician has been vocal about his unwavering love for Porter.

Shortly after her death, the rapper spoke out on Instagram, “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t.”

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship,” he added. “We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S—!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”