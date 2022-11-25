Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Daughters Feed Miami's Homeless Community on Thanksgiving: 'It's Important'

Sean "Diddy" Combs and his family paid it forward this Thanksgiving.

The Grammy Award winner, 53, spent the holiday with his daughters Chance, 16, and 15-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, helping feed around 3,000 people from Miami's homeless community through The Caring Place at the Miami Rescue Mission.

He and his daughters were also joined by rapper Yung Miami, 28, (born Caresha Brownlee) who told XXL in September that she and Combs are "having the time of our lives" in their open relationship.

"This Thanksgiving, it's important to give back to the community and spread love to people less fortunate, so they know they're not alone or forgotten," Diddy said in a statement.

"The Caring Place at Miami Rescue Mission has been doing incredible work for over 100 years supporting those in need," he continued. "And I'm thankful for the opportunity to partner with them, Caresha and my family to bless the city this holiday season."

They distributed Thanksgiving meals, clothes and hygeine products, as well as medical care and haircuts at the shelter, which is celebrating a century of serving Miami's homeless community.

Diddy has long been philanthropy oriented, launching a charter school in his native Harlem, New York City in 2016, with campuses since expanding to the Bronx and Hartford, Connecticut.

The Press Play artist's family outing comes after his ex and D'Lila and Jessie's mother Kim Porter died of pneumonia in 2018 when she was 47. He opened up about becoming closer to his daughters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground and I wasn't taking enough time for my family and for myself. It's really been a blessing," he told Clive Davis last year.

"I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family," Combs continued. "For me, it's been a blessing but really using the time to become a better father and a better person."