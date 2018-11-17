Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reunites with Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura One Day After Kim Porter's Death

One day after his ex Kim Porter’s death, Sean “Diddy” Combs was seen reuniting with Cassie Ventura, whom he recently split from in September.

On Friday, the grieving star, 49, was spotted in Los Angeles for the first time since Porter was found dead in her Toluca Lake, California, home. She was 47.

Combs was dressed in a black hoodie and red shorts while Ventura, 32, wore an all-black ensemble as they were photographed leaving The Movement Institute.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” a rep for Combs told PEOPLE.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement explaining that officers responded to a death investigation at 11:40 a.m. and found a female unresponsive at the residence. Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the call came in as a cardiac arrest. While it’s not yet clear what caused Porter’s death, a source told the outlet she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.

Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“Diddy is devastated and shocked,” a source told PEOPLE. “He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work.”

The source added, “They were still a family.”

Combs and Porter began dating in the ’90s and split for good in 2007 after years of an on-and-off-again relationship. Together, the pair had three children: son Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Additionally, Combs raised Porter’s eldest child Quincy, 27, and considers him a son.

The Bad Boy Records entrepreneur is also the father of two additional children — son Justin, 24, and daughter Chance, 12 — whom he shares with exes Misa Hylton-Brim and Sarah Chapman.

Meanwhile, Combs first met Ventura in the early 2000s after she was signed to his Bad Boy Records label. They were first linked together back in 2007 and have collaborated a few times together, including on his 2008 tune “Swagga Like Puff” and her 2009 song “Must Be Love.”

Then in 2012, five years after his split from Porter, Combs and Cassie went public with their relationship after years of speculation.

However, in October, PEOPLE confirmed the pair officially broke up, with a source sharing that “the decision was amicable and they remain friends.”