See Every Celebrity Couple at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 50th Birthday Bash

From Beyoncé and Jay to Cardi B and Offset, hip-hop's finest attended Diddy's milestone celebration
JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
KANYE WEST and KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
CARDI B and OFFSET
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
JHENÉ AIKO and BIG SEAN
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Advertisement
SHANTE BRODUS and SNOOP DOGG
Kevin Mazur/Getty
KEVIN HART and ENIKO PARRISH HART
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
USHER and JENN GOICOECHEA
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Advertisement
VANESSA LAINE BRYANT and KOBE BRYANT
COREY GAMBLE and KRIS JENNER
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
KELVIN HAYDEN and TARAJI P. HENSON
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement