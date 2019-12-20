See Every Celebrity Couple at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 50th Birthday Bash

From Beyoncé and Jay to Cardi B and Offset, hip-hop's finest attended Diddy's milestone celebration
By Sarah Michaud
December 20, 2019 03:50 PM

JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
KANYE WEST and KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

CARDI B and OFFSET

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
JHENÉ AIKO and BIG SEAN

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
SHANTE BRODUS and SNOOP DOGG

Kevin Mazur/Getty

KEVIN HART and ENIKO PARRISH HART

Kevin Mazur/Getty
USHER and JENN GOICOECHEA

Kevin Mazur/Getty
VANESSA LAINE BRYANT and KOBE BRYANT

COREY GAMBLE and KRIS JENNER

Kevin Mazur/Getty
KELVIN HAYDEN and TARAJI P. HENSON

Kevin Mazur/Getty
