Screaming Trees Co-Founder and Bassist Van Conner Dead at 55

Van Conner, a bassist and songwriter who co-founded the grunge rock band Screaming Trees, has died at the age of 55.

His brother, Gary Lee, confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday saying his brother died on Tuesday "of an extended illness."

"It was pneumonia that got him in the end, he wrote. "He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever…"

Gary Lee updated fans on Jan. 5 about his brother's condition, writing that Van had been hospitalized with "a liver infection" and was "suffering from an array of health problems" that have plagued him since late 2021.

He detailed the health problems in a lengthy post saying that Van was unable to walk after being in a coma following "emergency stomach surgery" prior to Christmas 2021. He also caught COVID during his recovery, resulting in a blood clot in his lungs that "badly damaged" the organ.

"He has been confined to a hospital bed at home for several months and has not seemed to be making any progress towards recovery," Gary Lee said at the time.

He added that his brother had "been avoiding getting the medical help he needs" and asked fans to "send positive vibes or pray for him."

In a follow-up update on Jan. 9, he said "Van seems to be making progress, his liver is not completely shot but it was touch and go for a few days last week."

The two brothers formed the Washington-based band in the mid-1980 alongside drummer Mark Pickerel and vocalist Mark Lanegan, who died last year at the age of 57.

Screaming Trees was part of the emerging grunge rock scene in the Pacific Northwest in the 1980s and 1990s that later birthed groundbreaking bands such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden.

Screaming Trees released their fifth album Uncle Anesthesia in 1991, which was their first album under a major record label and was co-produced by Soundgarden's late frontman Chris Cornell. That album spawned their first hit "Bed of Roses."

Their following album Sweet Oblivion, released in 1992, shot the band to mainstream popularity with its single "Nearly Lost You." The song appeared in the soundtrack for the 1992 film Singles, which starred Cameron Crowe.

Following his stint with the band, Van went on to form the rock bands VALIS and Musk Ox while Gary Lee formed Microdot Gnome in 2010.