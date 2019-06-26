WATCH: Paris Jackson Comes Face to Face with the Ghostface Killer in New Scream Trailer

Paris Jackson is continuing to make her own mark on the entertainment industry.

In addition to creating music with her band, The Soundflowers, and modeling, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson will show off some of her acting chops when she makes a cameo appearance in VH1’s new reboot of the MTV series Scream, titled Scream: Resurrection.

During the first look trailer of the series, which will premiere over three nights starting on July 8, Paris, 21, can be seen dressed in a nurse costume as she opens her door and sassily asks the infamous “Ghostface” killer, “What are you supposed to be?”

Ahead of the trailer’s release on Wednesday, Paris retweeted a story about the series getting a premiere date and wrote on Twitter, “yay this is finally coming outtt.”

yay this is finally coming outtt https://t.co/c4IsIvlLBq — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 24, 2019

Along with Jackson, the new Scream project features a brand-new cast of characters including Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, Tyga, Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, RJ Cyler, C.J. Wallace and Giullian Yao Gioiello.

Set in Atlanta, Scream centers on Cyler’s character, Deion Elliot, a local star football running back whose tragic past comes back to haunt him and his group of friends. The return of the iconic “Ghostface” killer (who was made famous in the 1996 slasher film and franchise of the same name) will mark the first time the mask will be shown in a TV series.

Image zoom Paris Jackson VH1

A source close to the Jackson family recently told PEOPLE that Paris has been “staying busy with work and doing well” amidst the 10-year anniversary of her father’s death, which was on Tuesday, and the fallout from the shocking documentary, Leaving Neverland, which renewed the longstanding child abuse allegations against Michael when it premiered in January.

In March, following a hospital stay in the wake of Leaving Neverland, Paris vehemently denied reports that she’d attempted suicide. Throughout the past couple of months, Paris has been able to “peacefully focus on herself” and has remained close to her brothers, Prince, 22, and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket), 17, added another family friend.

Scream: Resurrection will premiere on VH1 on July 8. The six-episode season will run for two hours per night starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT through July 10.