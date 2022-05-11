Scout LaRue Willis Shares New Single 'Woman at Best' and Announces Self-Titled Debut Album

"This song is an ode to feminine creativity, sexuality and freedom, to the idea that I can be all of it without hiding or withholding any piece of myself," says Willis

Scout LaRue Willis is ready for her moment in the spotlight.

The singer-songwriter, 30, shared her new song "Woman at Best" on Wednesday, and announced that the track will serve as the lead single off her forthcoming self-titled debut album, out on June 24.

Willis, whose parents are actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, called the track "a love letter to sacred feminine rage," and also shared an intimate music video she co-directed that features her dancing as her sultry vocals play over an acoustic guitar.

"This song is an ode to feminine creativity, sexuality and freedom, to the idea that I can be all of it without hiding or withholding any piece of myself," she said in a statement. "I wrote this song with a near prescient clarity, precisely describing the arc of a relationship I wouldn't enter till months after it was written."

From the song's inception, Willis said she knew it would include a choir and a large string section, as she wanted "Woman at Best" to be "big and proud and unapologetic."

Scout LaRue Willis

The musician first taught herself to play guitar in 2016, and eventually learned to write her own music. Though she released an EP in 2012 as part of the duo Gus + Scout while at Brown University, she did not play her first solo show in 2016.

As she prepares to release her first album, which will contain 11 tracks, Willis said she's finally ready to present her deeply personal works to a wider audience.

"Somewhere between fear and misperception I had this idea that I shouldn't and couldn't pursue music full time," she said. "Later though, I realized this was just a very clever way to hide from the deep, unconscious fear I had around sharing myself and my art with the world."

Scout LaRue Willis

Of Scout LaRue Willis, the star said that she's grateful for all the ups and downs that led to its creation.

"Looking back through the lens of this album and my own personal growth work, I'm in love with every experience that inspired these songs, every moment of challenge, heartbreak and victory, because each of them conspired to get me to this exact moment and I've never been more in love with myself and my life than I am right now," she said.