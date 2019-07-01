Scooter Braun’s Wife Yael Cohen Braun Calls Out Taylor Swift: 'Lets Get the Facts Straight'

Scooter Braun has yet to publicly respond to Taylor Swift after she slammed him for alleged “incessant, manipulative bullying” amid his purchase of her musical catalog, but the manager’s wife, Yael Cohen Braun, didn’t hold back her feelings.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared on Sunday, Yael, 32 — who founded and serves as the CEO of the charity health organization F— Cancer — responded to Swift’s claims, defending her husband and calling out the singer for doing the very thing she accused Braun of doing.

“I have never been one for a public airing of laundry, but when you attack my husband… here we go,” she started.

“Girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friend like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in,” Yael wrote. “Beyond that, it’s easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying.”

Swift, 29, had made headlines on Sunday when she wrote in a Tumblr post expressing her disdain for Braun, 38, after his company, Ithaca Holdings, acquired Big Machine Label Group, the record label that now owns her music catalog, for $300 million.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage

A rep for Scooter has declined to comment to PEOPLE.

Among her words was a screenshot of an Instagram post Justin Bieber — one of Scooter’s longtime clients — had shared in August 2016, depicting him FaceTiming Scooter and the manager’s on-and-off client Kanye West. The image was posted by Bieber after West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, leaked a recording of a phone call that appeared to show Swift giving West permission to reference her in his song “Famous.”

Swift used Bieber’s old post, which was captioned, “Taylor swift what up,” as an example of a time when “Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online.” Bieber deleted the caption after Swift released her Tumblr post.

“Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter,” Swift, whose new album Lover comes out Aug. 23, wrote. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario.”

Image zoom Taylor Swift/Tumblr

Bieber, 25, denied Swift’s allegations in his own post on Sunday, apologizing for his initial post but claiming that Scooter had always been a strong supporter of Swift behind the scenes and “told me not to joke like that.”

Yael had similar things to say.

“What you haven’t seen is what happens behind closed doors, when he has supported and stood up for you. When he has challenged his clients to be kind or be quiet,” she said in her post. “When he has reached an olive branch out to you on numerous occasions. ”

She continued, “Scott (Scooter) was excited to work and build with you. How embarrassing this temper tantrum is because you didn’t get your own way. He believes in and supports you, I sincerely hope you can learn to love and believe in yourself the way my husband does.”

As for anything negative Scooter’s clients may have done to Swift – Yael wrote: “He’s a manager, not God. He cannot control the actions of other humans, even ones he manages. Don’t blame him because Kim caught you in a lie, it’s embarrassing I know but adults own up to their mistakes. We learn and grow from them, we don’t divert blame and blur the lines of reality to suit our needs.”

She also asked Swift and Swift’s fans to leave her husband’s personal life and their three kids — sons Jagger Joseph, 4, and Levi Magnus, 2; and daughter Hart Violet, born in December — out of the conversation.

“If you think he can control his clients, please control your fans. Leave our personal life and kids out of this,” Yael said. “You don’t understand yet what line that crosses, but one day you will. And I hope you have the dignity, class, and kindness to leave your fans out of this and have an open discussion.”

“Tumblr can’t fix this,” she wrote. “A phone call can.”

Image zoom Yael Cohen Braun and Scooter Braun Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

In her Tumblr post, Swift wrote that she “was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future.”

However, Yael questioned Swift’s claim about purchasing her masters back from Big Machine and founder Scott Borchetta — who worked with Swift from 2006 until she left Big Machine for Universal Music Group late last year — and that she only learned about the sale when it was announced.

“You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed. Interesting that the man you’re so ‘grossed out’ by believed in you more than you believe in yourself,” Yael claimed, adding, “Your dad is a shareholder and was notified and Borchetta personally told you before this came out. So no, you didn’t find out with the world.”

Borchetta himself echoed Yael’s words in his own post refuting Swift’s claims.

“Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, was a shareholder in Big Machine Records, LLC. We first alerted all of the shareholders on Thursday, June 20th for an official shareholder’s call scheduled for Tuesday, June 25th. On the 6/25 call the shareholders were made aware of the pending deal with Ithaca Holdings and had 3 days to go over all of the details of the proposed transaction. We then had a final call on Friday, June 28th in which the transaction passed with a majority vote and 3 of the 5 shareholders voting ‘yes’ with 92% of the shareholder’s vote,” wrote Borchetta on Big Machine’s web site.

Image zoom Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

He then claimed he texted Swift at 9:06 p.m on Saturday to give her a heads up about the business deal.

“I guess it might somehow be possible that her dad Scott, 13 Management lawyer Jay Schaudies (who represented Scott Swift on the shareholder calls) or 13 Management executive and Big Machine LLC shareholder Frank Bell (who was on the shareholder calls) didn’t say anything to Taylor over the prior 5 days,” wrote Borchetta. “I guess it’s possible that she might not have seen my text. But, I truly doubt that she ‘woke up to the news when everyone else did.’ “

However, a spokesperson for Swift has rebutted that claim, telling PEOPLE, “Scott Swift is not on the board of directors and has never been. On June 25, there was a shareholder phone call that Scott Swift did not participate in due to a very strict NDA that bound all shareholders and prohibited any discussion at all without risk of severe penalty.”

The spokesperson added, “Her dad did not join that call because he did not want to be required to withhold any information from his own daughter. Taylor found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta and he did not call her in advance.”