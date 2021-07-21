Scooter Braun Files for Divorce from Wife Yael Cohen After 7 Years of Marriage

Scooter Braun's divorce filing comes just days after a source told PEOPLE that he and his wife Yael Cohen had separated

Scooter Braun and wife Yael Cohen are officially calling it quits.

The music manager, who represents artists including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, filed for divorce from businesswoman Cohen in Los Angeles on Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms.

TMZ was the first to report news of the couple's divorce. The outlet also reports that Braun, 40, and Cohen, 34, have a prenup in place and that Braun has requested joint custody of their three children: sons Jagger, 6, and Levi, 4, and 2½-year-old daughter Hart.

Braun's filing comes just 10 days after a source told PEOPLE that the couple were separating after seven years of marriage but still working through things.

"Their friendship is the best it's ever been, but they're taking some time apart to sort things out," the source told PEOPLE on July 11. "So many couples went through this during the pandemic. They love each other and just need some time apart and will hopefully bounce back for their kids."

Braun proposed to Cohen, who founded and serves as the CEO of the charity health organization F— Cancer, at his L.A. home in January 2014. They wed that July in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.

Earlier this month, Braun shared an anniversary tribute to his wife on Instagram.

"If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you. Happy anniversary," he wrote July 6 in the caption of a black-and-white portrait from their wedding.

In the comments section, Cohen added, "A Team 4lyfe."

"I found that people who have a foundation of family — whether it be with the family they make with their friends, the family they start, or the family they already had — they're able to sustain a lot better because that's what really matters," Braun said, later adding, "I don't think I actually figured it out until I met my wife Yael."

"There was my insecurities; I was having a lot of success and I was looking for what validated me. And then when I met her, I realized, between her and the kids, I don't need that validation anywhere anymore," he continued. "I can just do good work and I can try and be kind to people. Other people's issues are not my issue. I can only control my own actions. But she kind of gave me that comfort that I'm enough."