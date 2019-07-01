Scooter Braun Has Reached Out to Taylor Swift to Have 'a Private Conversation,' Says Source

Drama between Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift erupted on Sunday after the singer accused the manager of bullying her following his purchase of her former label Big Machine for a reported $300 million.

While Braun, 38, hasn’t responded publicly to the Grammy winner, 29, a source close to the situation confirms he privately reached out to Swift on Monday to discuss the situation.

According to The Blast (who was first to report the news), Braun tried to contact Swift — who reportedly hasn’t responded — through mutual friends. The site also reports that Braun was “shocked” by Swift’s public reaction on Sunday and is “eager” to clear the air with the star.

Reps for Braun and Swift declined to comment.

After news broke on Sunday of Braun’s purchase of Big Machine Label — and essentially Swift’s music catalog — the superstar posted a scathing note on her Tumblr account, saying she “learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world.”

Image zoom Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun Leon Bennett/FilmMagic; John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Rep Says Singer Learned of Scooter Braun’s Purchase from News When She Woke Up

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she wrote.

An insider previously told PEOPLE Swift was given a courtesy note on Saturday by Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta, who later posted on the label’s website that he texted the star just after 9 p.m. on Saturday to tell her the news.

“Scooter has always been and will continue to be a supporter and honest custodian for Taylor and her music,” wrote Borchetta.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Defends Scooter Braun After Taylor Swift Accuses Manager of ‘Bullying’ Her

A spokesperson for Swift refuted reports the singer was aware ahead of time, telling PEOPLE in a statement on Sunday: “Taylor found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta and he did not call her in advance.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato, Halsey and More Stars React After Taylor Swift Slams Scooter Braun for Bullying

In her Tumblr post, Swift did not hold back her disdain for Braun, who manages stars including Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. The latter responded to Swift’s claims of bullying on Instagram, denying her accusation that Braun had used him and Braun’s former client Kanye West to bully her back in 2016.

Swift, whose new album Lover hits shelves Aug. 23, said learning that it was Braun who had ultimately purchased her masters from Borchetta was her “worst nightmare.”

“Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” she wrote. “This is my worst case scenario.”