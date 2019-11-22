Scooter Braun posted a lengthy message to Taylor Swift on Instagram Friday, revealing that he has been receiving “death threats” amid their public feud.

Just hours after he broke his silence on his dispute with the pop star for the first time, Braun, 38, shared an open letter to Swift. The letter asked her to meet with him in person to find a “resolution” to their feud, which was reignited last week after Swift shared a Tumblr post accusing Braun and her former label head Scott Borchetta of preventing her from performing her old hits.

The celebrity manager also shared a screenshot of one of the threats he had received.

“Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family,” he began. “This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. However, I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children, as well as other threats seen above.”

“I won’t go in to the details of this past week. I have been at a loss. Thinking of my wife and children, my team and their families, I have gone through a range of emotions on how to deal with this,” he continued. “I write this now only after a deep breath and much reflection. I am certain there is no situation ever worth jeopardizing anyone’s safety.”

Image zoom Scooter Braun/Instagram

Image zoom Scooter Braun/Instagram

Braun went on to tell Swift, 29, that “it is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some in different ways.”

“We are living in a time of pointless violence and as a husband and father I am concerned,” he added.

“To be frank, I was shocked and disheartened to hear that my presence in the Big Machine deal caused you so much pain as the handful of times we have actually met I have always remembered them being pleasant and respectful,” he wrote. “Knowing what I know now all I have wanted to do is rectify the situation. I’m open to ALL possibilities.”

RELATED: Scooter Braun Breaks His Silence on His Feud with Taylor Swift

Image zoom Taylor Swift; Scooter Braun Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Braun — who manages stars including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande — then claimed that his attempts to contact Swift over the past six months “have all been rejected.”

“While some on your team and many of our mutual friends have tried to get you to the table, all have had no luck,” he wrote. “It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict. At this point with safety becoming a concern I have no choice other than to publicly ask for us to come together and try to find a resolution. I have tried repeatedly through your representatives to achieve a solution but unfortunately, here we are. The game of telephone isn’t working.”

“I will make myself available whenever works for you,” he concluded. “Many have told me that a meeting will never happen as this is not about the truth or resolution but instead a narrative for you. I am hopeful that is not the case. I’m right here, ready to speak directly and respectfully. But if you would prefer to make large public statements while refusing to work towards resolving things amicably then I just pray that nobody gets seriously hurt in the process. I continue to wish you the best and hope we can resolve this.”

A rep for Swift did not immediately respond to request for comment.

RELATED: Scooter Braun Tweets ‘Kindness Is the Only Response’ Amid Taylor Swift Drama

Earlier on Thursday, Braun publicly spoke out about his dispute with the pop star for the first time during the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce State of the Entertainment Industry Conference.

“I haven’t talked about this in six months, not once,” Braun said in a Q&A moderated by Variety‘s Shirley Halperin. “I haven’t made a statement about it and that’s hard, because when you have a lot of things being said and a lot of different opinions — yet the principals haven’t had a chance to speak to each other — there’s a lot of confusion. I think that I’m not gonna go into details here because it’s just not my style.”

The record executive, who declined to mention Swift by name, went on to say that the ideal solution would be to discuss the issue privately.

“What I’ll say is, people need to communicate and when people are able to communicate I think they work things out,” he continued. “I think a lot of times things are miscommunicated, but I believe that people are fundamentally good.”

Image zoom Taylor Swift Valheria Rocha

In her statement on Tumblr shared last Thursday, Swift wrote, “Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

She went on to claim that she has been working with Netflix on a documentary about her “life for the past few years,” but that Braun — who purchased BMLG from Borchetta for $300 million earlier this year — has “declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project.”

Swift has since been cleared to perform her older hits at the American Music Awards this weekend, where she will be honored with the artist of the decade award.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Monday, BMLG announced that they have “come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post-show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances.”