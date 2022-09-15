Scooter Braun Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife $20 Million in Divorce Settlement But Gets to Keep Private Jet

In his divorce settlement from Yael Cohen, Scooter Braun will also keep several pieces of art, a 2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS, a 2019 Tesla Model X, several golf carts and an electric scooter

Published on September 15, 2022
Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen
Yael Cohen and Scooter Braun. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen have divided up their assets amid their divorce.

The Grammy-nominated record executive, 41, is ordered to pay $20 million to his ex-wife, 35, according to the divorce settlement obtained by PEOPLE. The couple did have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Braun, who represents artists like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, will keep the $65 million mansion he bought last September amid the divorce, among several other properties.

He also gets more than 100 pieces of art, including pieces by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jasper Johns and others, in addition to a 2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS, a 2019 Tesla Model X, several golf carts, an electric scooter and a private jet.

Cohen will remain in their $30 million Brentwood family home and keep the 2021 Land Rover Defender and several pieces of art.

The $20,000,000 payment to the F— Cancer founder and CEO is to cover the split of property value and is a spousal-support buyout.

The former couple has also agreed on joint custody of their three children Jagger Joseph, 7, Levi Magnus, 5, and 3½-year-old Hart Violet.

Braun will pay $60,000 a month in child support to cover the costs of raising the three children.

While Cohen initially requested her ex pay her attorney's fees, the pair settled on paying their own lawyers separately.

After the couple tied the knot in 2014, PEOPLE confirmed their separation last July as a source said they were "taking some time apart to sort things out," adding: "They love each other and just need some time apart and will hopefully bounce back for their kids."

Braun filed for divorce days later, citing irreconcilable differences, as another insider told PEOPLE they "decided to move ahead with the divorce," adding: "They're committed to keeping things amicable for the kids. They don't want to have a messy divorce."

