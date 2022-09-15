Entertainment Music Scooter Braun Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife $20 Million in Divorce Settlement But Gets to Keep Private Jet In his divorce settlement from Yael Cohen, Scooter Braun will also keep several pieces of art, a 2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS, a 2019 Tesla Model X, several golf carts and an electric scooter By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 15, 2022 09:45 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Yael Cohen and Scooter Braun. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen have divided up their assets amid their divorce. The Grammy-nominated record executive, 41, is ordered to pay $20 million to his ex-wife, 35, according to the divorce settlement obtained by PEOPLE. The couple did have a prenuptial agreement in place. Braun, who represents artists like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, will keep the $65 million mansion he bought last September amid the divorce, among several other properties. Yael Cohen Asks for Joint Custody of 3 Kids as She Responds to Scooter Braun's Divorce Filing He also gets more than 100 pieces of art, including pieces by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jasper Johns and others, in addition to a 2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS, a 2019 Tesla Model X, several golf carts, an electric scooter and a private jet. Cohen will remain in their $30 million Brentwood family home and keep the 2021 Land Rover Defender and several pieces of art. The $20,000,000 payment to the F— Cancer founder and CEO is to cover the split of property value and is a spousal-support buyout. The former couple has also agreed on joint custody of their three children Jagger Joseph, 7, Levi Magnus, 5, and 3½-year-old Hart Violet. Braun will pay $60,000 a month in child support to cover the costs of raising the three children. RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Explains: Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun's Drama While Cohen initially requested her ex pay her attorney's fees, the pair settled on paying their own lawyers separately. After the couple tied the knot in 2014, PEOPLE confirmed their separation last July as a source said they were "taking some time apart to sort things out," adding: "They love each other and just need some time apart and will hopefully bounce back for their kids." Braun filed for divorce days later, citing irreconcilable differences, as another insider told PEOPLE they "decided to move ahead with the divorce," adding: "They're committed to keeping things amicable for the kids. They don't want to have a messy divorce."