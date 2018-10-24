Scooter Braun Explains Why He'll 'Stay Quiet' About Ariana Grande’s Past 'S---ty Boyfriends'

Scooter Braun’s longtime relationship with client Ariana Grande once took a turn thanks to one of her “s—-y boyfriends.”

The talent manager — who reps Grande as well as Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen, Dan + Shay, Tori Kelly and more — revealed during a talk at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival on Tuesday that Grande actually fired him in early 2016 due to a then-romance, Variety reported.

While he didn’t name names as to who Grande was dating at the time, Braun, 37, said he made the choice back then to wait for Grande to see the light.

“I could have said a lot of stuff, and in fact my team wanted me to, because they were so p—–. But I said, ‘We’re not gonna say a word, and this is gonna come back around,’ ” Braun explained, Variety reported. “They were like, ‘Never take her back!,’ and I just said, ‘Let’s stay quiet and let our truth be our actions.’ “

Eventually, Grande did — but only after her relationship ended.

“When the s—-y boyfriends leave, she starts to see the light on some stuff,” Braun said. “And one day I got a phone call. She said, ‘Can I see you tomorrow?’ and I said, ‘No, I’m busy’ — I actually couldn’t, so I said, ‘I could see you Thursday’ or whatever and I went over there and we had a very honest conversation.”

Grande, 25, has been in a few high-profile relationships since her time in the spotlight, including Big Sean, Mac Miller, and most recently, former fiancé Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/WireImage

A year later, Braun and the pop star would lean on one another after a bombing at Grande’s Manchester, England, concert killed 22 people.

“That relationship we had, from being fired and getting back together, really gave us the strength for what we never imagined would come that following year,” Braun said, Variety reported.

“It made me and her really tight,” he said, Variety reported. “Because now when we get into those fights and she’s coming at me, I just go, ‘Whoa, do you want to go back to where we were?,’ and then it kinda calms down.”

Back in September, Braun paid tribute to Miller after the rapper was found dead of an apparent overdose.

“This was a good man with a great heart,” Braun wrote of a photo of Miller. “He will be missed and is gone way too soon. I’m angry to say RIP buddy.”

“Always a kind heart,” Braun continued. “You will be missed and you are gone way too soon. Way too soon. Rest In Peace Mac.”