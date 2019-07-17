Scooter Braun Jokes 'Last Couple of Weeks Have Really Taken a Toll' Amid Drama with Taylor Swift

Aside from commenting back to fans, Scooter Braun has remained relatively mum about his drama with Taylor Swift following the purchase of her former label Big Machine.

On Tuesday, the manager — whose clients include Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber — seemingly poked fun at the tension by posting his own version of the FaceApp challenge, in which people reveal how they’ll look later in life, on Instagram.

“Last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on me,” Braun, 38, captioned his photo, along with a smiley emoji.

The comments on the snap ranged from celebrities gushing over his look (“Handsome x,” wrote Sam Smith) to friends roasting him (“No please!!” wrote Tricky Stewart) to Swift fans dragging him.

After Swift claimed she learned of the sale of Big Machine to Braun with the rest of the world and accused the manager of “manipulative bullying” over the years via a Tumblr post, it’s been a game of he-said, she-said between the singer, Braun and Big Machine co-founder Scott Borchetta, 57, who first signed the singer when she was a teen to his then-fledgling label.

Last month, Swift doubled down on accusations she made via her post that she “wasn’t given an opportunity to buy” her “life’s work.”

“Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others,” her lawyer Donald Passman told PEOPLE in a statement.

RELATED: Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Inside the Drama Surrounding the Manager’s $300 Million Purchase

A source previously told Variety that Swift had to sign a deal that would bind her to Big Machine or its new owner for another 10 years in order to buy her masters or the label.

Neither Swift nor Borchetta have commented further about their failed contract negotiations — including the specifics of any offers that were made from either side.

Image zoom Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun Leon Bennett/FilmMagic; John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

However, hours after Swift said she was “grossed out” by Braun’s acquisition of Big Machine Label Group and her catalog, Borchetta did respond with his own lengthy statement on the label’s website, essentially accusing Swift of bending the truth.

In his letter, Borchetta claimed the deal he offered Swift gave her “100% of all Taylor Swift assets … to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement.”

RELATED: Can Taylor Swift Actually Re-Record Her Old Songs Like Kelly Clarkson Suggested?

He also denied having any knowledge of bullying by Braun. “As to her comments about ‘being in tears or close to it’ anytime my new partner Scooter Braun’s name was brought up, I certainly never experienced that,” he wrote. “Scooter was never anything but positive about Taylor.”

“We were working together on a new type of deal for our new streaming world that was not necessarily tied to ‘albums’ but more of a length of time,” he added.

In her Tumblr post, Swift said the deal she was offered involved earning one album back for each “new one I turned in.”

“I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future,” she added. “I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past.”

Swift, whose new album Lover hits shelves Aug. 23, said learning that it was Braun who had ultimately purchased her masters from Borchetta was her “worst nightmare.”