Ariana Grande's Manager Defends Pete Davidson to Angry Fans: 'No One Has Hate for This Guy'

placeholder
Dave Quinn
November 30, 2018 08:26 AM

Ariana Grande fans determined to stand up for the singer by hating on her ex fiancé Pete Davidson needn’t waste their time.

According to the singer’s manager Scooter Braun, there’s no bad blood between Grande and the Saturday Night Live star.

On Wednesday, Braun, 37, reportedly made that message clear by responding to one Arianator who had attacked Davidson on his own Instagram.

“Ur cancelled,” the angry fan wrote on a photo Davidson posted promoted his upcoming film Big Time Adolescence with Machine Gun Kelly and Griffin Gluck, the Huffington Post reported. “Tysm for breaking with Ariana bc she’s doing much better BYE.”

A slew of hateful words against Davidson from Grande supporters followed, causing Braun to speak up.

“Stop the bulls—,” Braun wrote, according to E! News. “It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson ‘Have No Contact Now’ as She ‘Keeps Moving Forward’: Source

It’s been two months since Grande and Davidson ended their engagement.

The 25-year-olds had a quick courtship, with PEOPLE confirming they were dating in May — shortly after Grande and late rapper Mac Miller went their separate ways and Davidson and Cazzie David broke up. They got engaged in June.

“It was way too much too soon,” an insider told PEOPLE in October after the split. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

Scooter Brauna and Ariana Grande
Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage/ Getty Images

 

Since then, both seemed to have moved on emotionally.

Grande released her now-No. 1 breakup anthem “Thank U, Next.” And despite poking fun at him in the trailer for its official music video, Grande ultimately sings about being grateful for their relationship in the tune.

While Davidson hasn’t made any mention of his ex on social media, he did address their sudden breakup earlier this month on SNL. “I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s okay,” he said. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

Scooter Braun
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meanwhile, Braun — who reps Grande as well as Justin BieberCarly Rae JepsenDan + Shay, and more — told PEOPLE that Grande is ready to get back on the road despite her hardships over the past year.

“Ariana expresses herself through her music and that will always be her therapy and her home,” Braun previously said.

He added to reporters: “Ariana is an extremely strong, incredible person and I think she’s shown the world that. … Whatever she’s going through, she has an amazing way of triumphantly coming back with incredible records that last forever.”

