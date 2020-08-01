Scooter Braun Defends Ellen DeGeneres amid Talk Show Controversy: She ‘Stands for What Is Right’

"Thank you for all you do and keep your head held high," Scooter Braun wrote in a supportive message to Ellen DeGeneres

Scooter Braun has spoken out in support of Ellen DeGeneres.

In response to reports about an allegedly toxic work environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the manager — whose clients include Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, who have both appeared on the daytime program multiple times — defended DeGeneres on Friday, calling her a “kind, thoughtful, courageous human being.”

“People love to take shots. They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget. How easy it is to stay quiet when it doesn’t effect [sic] them,” he wrote on social media. “@TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us.”

“She has helped change the views for equality all around the country and the world. She doesn’t do what is popular she does what is right. Her story shows us that,” Braun continued. “Today I’m sending love to her. I know first hand how much she helps others both when we are all watching and when we are not. @theellenshow thank you for all you do and keep your head held high.”

Braun’s defense of DeGeneres came as Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson called out the host over alleged mistreatment.

After DeGeneres, 62, issued an apology to the staff members of the daytime show, saying she was "glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention," Garrett claimed on Twitter that DeGeneres is the one who should be held accountable.

"Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow," the Everybody Loves Raymond alum wrote on Twitter, tagging DeGeneres. "Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge."

Garrett, who appeared as a guest on her talk show six times between 2004 and 2007, did not detail any specific allegations against DeGeneres.

Thompson agreed that DeGeneres' alleged mistreatment is "common knowledge," writing on Twitter, "True story. It is."

DeGeneres has yet to respond to Garrett or Thompson.

DeGeneres shared a lengthy apology with staffers on Thursday, saying that she is "disappointed" that the workplace was not the "place of happiness" she sought to create when the show launched.

"I am so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world. I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it," she wrote in an internal memo previously obtained by PEOPLE. "Again, I’m so sorry to anyone who didn’t have that experience. If not for COVID, I’d have done this in person, and I can’t wait to be back on our stage and see you all then. Stay safe and healthy. Love, Ellen."

WarnerBros. said in a statement Thursday that dozens of former and current employees had been interviewed about the show's work environment, and that the network was "disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management."

The network said that "several staffing changes" were identified in addition to "appropriate measures" that will be made to "address the issues that have been raised."

Executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner took responsibility for the show's daily operations in a statement earlier this month, and promised to "do better."

Former employees of the show have also anonymously alleged sexual misconduct and harassment involving top producers at the show, including Glavin and head writer Kevin Leman, according to a report published Thursday by BuzzFeed News.