Scooter Braun Congratulates Taylor Swift on 'Brilliant' New Album Lover After Drama

Scooter Braun is praising Taylor Swift, weeks after their feud over Braun’s purchase of her former label.

Hours after Swift’s new album Lover was released on Friday, the 38-year-old manager posted a message on Twitter, calling the album “brilliant” and congratulating the pop star, 29.

“Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been,” Braun wrote.

“Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option,” he continued, adding the hashtags “#brilliantalbum” and “#brilliantcampaign.”

The release of Lover comes after weeks of drama between Braun and Swift. In late June, the musician wrote a scathing note following the announcement of Braun and Scott Borchetta’s $300 million deal that saw Braun take control of Swift’s masters.

In a Tumblr post, Swift accused the manager of “manipulative bullying” over the years, and the weeks following became a game of he-said, she-said between the singer, Braun, and Borchetta, who first signed the superstar when she was a teen. Swift received plenty of support — and backlash — for calling out the pair.

Hours after Swift said she was “grossed out” by Braun’s acquisition of Big Machine Label Group and her catalog, Borchetta responded with his own lengthy statement on the label’s website, essentially accusing Swift of bending the truth.

In his letter, Borchetta, 57, claimed the deal he offered Swift gave her “100% of all Taylor Swift assets … to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement.”

However, Swift’s lawyer Donald Passman told PEOPLE in a statement: “Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others.”

Big Machine declined to comment, and neither Swift nor Borchetta have commented further about their failed contract negotiations — including the specifics of any offers that were made from either side — last year.

In a clip of an interview with CBS Sunday Morning released earlier this week, Swift revealed that she “absolutely” will re-record her first six albums.

Shortly after the release of Lover on Friday, Swift explained that she was especially “proud” of the record because “it’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned.”

The album is complete with touching tributes to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, a heartbreaking song about her mom Andrea Swift’s battle with cancer, and even cameos from her Cats costars Idris Elba and James Corden.