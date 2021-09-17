Scarface Receives Life-Saving Kidney Transplant from Son After Suffering Organ Damage Due to COVID

"What a journey it’s been. Surgery went well my dad is thriving kidney is working great!!!!" Chris Jordan wrote on Instagram

After a harrowing battle with COVID-19, Scarface is in recovery — thanks to his son, Chris Jordan.

Scarface, née Brad Jordan, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020, Chron.com reported at the time.

The Houston rapper went to the emergency room after feeling sick and reaching a 103-degree fever. He was released, but didn't improve and tested positive for the respiratory virus upon his second visit to the ER.

"This whole three weeks has been an ordeal," he said in an interview at the time. "It's the craziest (stuff) I've ever seen in my life. I've been to the point where I felt I was gonna die."

"I'm not all the way out of the woods yet," Scarface, who has asthma, added. (Those with asthma are more likely to be hospitalized with the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

Scarface's health problems persisted, and in October 2020, he sent out a call for kidney donors on Twitter.

"I need a kidney y'all any volunteers? B+ blood type," he wrote.

Recent medical reports by both the American Society of Nephrology Covid-19 Response Team and Mount Sinai Hospital System in New York suggest up to 50 percent of people hospitalized with severe COVID suffered kidney damage, according to CNBC.

It turns out that his son Chris was a match, and nearly a year later, Scarface has a new kidney.

Chris shared photos following the surgeries on Instagram Wednesday, writing, "What a journey it's been. Surgery went well my dad is thriving kidney is working great!!!!"

"Thank you all for the prayers. @brothermob love you family," he added, tagging his dad.

He also shared a touching video of himself visiting his dad's hospital room while they were both still in their medical gowns.

"You saved my life, boy," Scarface says in the clip, holding his son's hand. "I love you."

"I love you, too, Dad," Chris says back.

"Thou shall honor their Parents and be of service to others and prosperity shall be upon them. Love you dad @brothermob #livingdonorsrock" Chris wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

J Prince, the founder of Rap-A-Lot Records, shared a photo of the father-son pair giving thumbs-up to the camera, congratulating them both on successful surgeries.

"Congrats to my brother @brothermob & his son @_iamchrisjordan for giving his father one of his kidneys," Prince wrote. "I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love. Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹."