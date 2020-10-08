Rapper Scarface Asks for Kidney Donation After COVID Battle Caused Organ Failure, Dialysis

Scarface is looking for someone to donate their kidney to him after a long battle with the coronavirus left him with permanent organ damage this year.

The Geto Boys rapper (né Brad Terrence Jordan), 49, made a plea on social media Wednesday — and fans overwhelmed his replies offering to be his donor.

"I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type," he wrote on Twitter.

"It would be returning the favor," one person responded, saying they could be a match. "Your music speaks to me more than any artist ever. Learned how to manage depression openly cause of you."

"I'm a go find out... all that street s--- your music got me thru, a kidney would be my pleasure," replied rapper Glasses Malone.

Scarface got candid about his months-long, coronavirus health scare in March.

"I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia, both lungs and kidney failure, in my house," he told Geto Boys alum Willie D, Complex reported. "I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20] ... I have to change my entire diet, I have to do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That's taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body."

The Houston native said it felt like an "elephant was sitting on my chest" when he tried to breathe.

"This whole three weeks has been an ordeal," he said at the time. "It's the craziest I've ever seen in my life. I've been to the point where I felt like I was gonna die."

Three months after his diagnosis, Scarface revealed that his kidneys hadn't recovered.

"COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out," he told Fox5 DC. "I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back. I'm still a little weak. I don't have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven't got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive."

Now coronavirus-free, Scarface is among the millions to have contracted the condition worldwide. The virus has killed more than 210,000 people in the U.S. so far.