Saweetie Will Host and Perform at 2021 MTV European Music Awards: 'I've Got Some Surprises'

Saweetie is bringing "Icy" to the EMAs!

On Thursday, MTV announced that Saweetie will be hosting and performing her hits "Back to the Streets" and "Best Friend" at the MTV European Music Awards in Budapest next month.

"Anything can happen at the MTV EMAs," said the 28-year-old in a press release. "The EMAs celebrate the universal language of music for the whole world to see and I can't wait to get out there and perform because I've got some surprises of my own!"

The rapper follows in the footsteps of "Confetti" collaborator Little Mix, who hosted the show last year as a threesome, just weeks before Jesy Nelson left the group. (Previous hosts include Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and Eva Longoria.)

"We're thrilled to have Saweetie host and perform on this year's EMAs in Budapest," said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS. "Saweetie is a multi-talented force who will undoubtedly light up the stage on one of music's biggest nights."

The rap star is nominated for best new artist this year in the same category as Giveon, Rauw Alejandro, Olivia Rodrigo, Griff and The Kid LAROI.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations list at the EMAs and is up for best pop, best Canadian act and best artist, while his song "Peaches" is nominated for best song and best video and "Stay," his collab with The Kid LAROI, is up for best song and best collaboration.

The EMAs are set to feature performances by Maluma, Maneskin and Kim Petras.

The show faced controversy earlier this year for being hosted in Hungary, where anti-LGBTQ laws were set in place earlier this year.

Chris McCarthy, CEO of MTV Entertainment, said in a statement that the show will "Stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community" in the country.

"I have to be honest with you, as a gay man, my personal emotions got the better of me. After learning this legislation passed, my knee-jerk reaction was that we should move the event to another country," he said. "However, after my emotions cooled down, I picked up the phone to connect with global LGBTQ+ advocates like All Out, got feedback from LGBTQ+ advocates in Hungary, spoke with … other team members from around the world and consulted our LGBTQ+ employee resource group, Emerge."