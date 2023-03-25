Saweetie Says Her Celebrity Guy Crush Is Lil Nas X, He Jokes 'Goodbye LGBT Community'

"He look better than me!" Saweetie said of her celebrity guy crush Lil Nas X

By
Published on March 25, 2023 12:55 AM
Saweetie arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); Lil Nas X attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Saweetie is crushing on Lil Nas X.

The "My Type" rapper, 29, hilariously revealed her affection for the Grammy-winning rapper during an interview with E! News published this week.

After first being asked who her celebrity girl crush is, Saweetie revealed it's Rihanna before swooning over her celebrity guy crush.

"Lil Nas," she said. "He's so fine to me."

"He look better than me," she added. "It's the skin for me. I'm like, what's your skin regimen?"

The feeling seems to be mutual for the "Old Town Road" rapper, 23.

He replied to a clip of Saweetie's interview via Twitter, writing, "Goodbye lgbt community, we had a great run. 💓."

When it comes to her real-life relationships, Saweetie told PEOPLE in October that she's a proud single woman.

Opening up about her newest music project at the time, The Single Life, Saweetie called it "my testimony as a single woman and what I've been through, the good and the bad."

"I feel like a lot of my private love life has been publicized on the media and the internet, so it's time for me to speak up."

"I think the best way to respond to my perception is through the music 'cause honestly, if you don't know me personally, I'm not gonna have a personal conversation online," Saweetie told PEOPLE about how she navigates people talking about her past relationships.

The Single Life was released in November, marking Saweetie's fourth EP.

She told PEOPLE, "What it means to me is just me standing on being single. We need to be comfortable in just being single. And if you want to go here and go there, that's OK too. But I'm a single woman and I'm proud to be with myself."

In 2021, Lil Nas X opened up about his dating life while gracing one of the three covers for GQ's 26th annual Men of the Year Issue.

Noting that he started "dating my last boyfriend this past year" — adding that they are "still on really good terms" — Lil Nas X explained to the publication that "it was the most serious relationship I've ever had."

When asked what happened to cause the pair to split, the "Industry Baby" rapper explained, "It's a responsibility. I've been wanting somebody for so long and wanting somebody to love for so long, but it's a real responsibility."

"And you have to give this person your time," he added. "And I like to go missing for like a week to focus … not talk to anyone and focus on myself. And I'm more in love with what I'm doing than people."

