Saweetie Says the 'Moment' She Knew Quavo Loved Her Was When He Gave 'His Last Piece of Chicken'
"The Bentley is cool, but I'm really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels," the star explained
Saweetie knows her man Quavo is in love with her and the defining moment in their relationship is really sweet.
"The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food," the 27-year-old star told the New York Post's Page Six. "He gave me his last piece of chicken." (And as a bit of nostalgia for longtime moviegoers, the advice that a man loves you if he saves his last piece of food originally came from the 2001 cult classic film The Brothers.)
"Those are the things that really matter, the things that have no price on them," she told the outlet. "The Bentley is cool, but I'm really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels."
RELATED: Saweetie and Quavo Are Just Diamonté and Quavious Offstage: We're 'Really Attracted to Each Other'
Saweetie says Quavo's small, but meaningful gestures have always come naturally. "I wasn't testing him or anything," she told Page Six. "I'd be coming out of a Zoom meeting or done doing something and he would have saved me some of his food."
The rap star recently opened up to PEOPLE about how she already had her eyes on Quavo, 29, before they got together. "I liked him before he even knew me. He was my only celebrity crush," she said. "I always thought he was fine. I liked his voice. I thought he was sexy."
Saweetie adds that the lovebirds are just like "every other couple" when they're in each other's company as the authentic Diamonté Harper and Quavious Marshall. As for the secret behind their two-year relationship, Saweetie told PEOPLE that friendship is at the core of their romance.
"I think the reason why we've lasted so long is because we're like friends who are really, really, really attracted to each other," she said. "I think that's what keeps it fun. It keeps it different. We're able to really just kick it. Like wherever, whenever."