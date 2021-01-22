"The Bentley is cool, but I'm really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels," the star explained

Saweetie Says the 'Moment' She Knew Quavo Loved Her Was When He Gave 'His Last Piece of Chicken'

Saweetie knows her man Quavo is in love with her and the defining moment in their relationship is really sweet.

"The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food," the 27-year-old star told the New York Post's Page Six. "He gave me his last piece of chicken." (And as a bit of nostalgia for longtime moviegoers, the advice that a man loves you if he saves his last piece of food originally came from the 2001 cult classic film The Brothers.)

"Those are the things that really matter, the things that have no price on them," she told the outlet. "The Bentley is cool, but I'm really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels."

Image zoom Saweetie and Quavo | Credit: Juan Ocampo/Getty

Saweetie says Quavo's small, but meaningful gestures have always come naturally. "I wasn't testing him or anything," she told Page Six. "I'd be coming out of a Zoom meeting or done doing something and he would have saved me some of his food."

The rap star recently opened up to PEOPLE about how she already had her eyes on Quavo, 29, before they got together. "I liked him before he even knew me. He was my only celebrity crush," she said. "I always thought he was fine. I liked his voice. I thought he was sexy."

Saweetie adds that the lovebirds are just like "every other couple" when they're in each other's company as the authentic Diamonté Harper and Quavious Marshall. As for the secret behind their two-year relationship, Saweetie told PEOPLE that friendship is at the core of their romance.