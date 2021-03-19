"I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character," Saweetie Tweeted on Friday

Saweetie and Quavo Split After 2 Years as She Claims 'Intimacy' Was 'Given to Other Women'

Saweetie and Quavo have officially called it quits after more than two years together.

Earlier this month, social media users began speculating that the rappers had split after the Migos star, 29, and "Emotional" hitmaker, 27, appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Saweetie confirmed the news in two tweets she shared Friday afternoon. Seemingly addressing infidelity, the singer-rapper wrote, "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character."

After the pair had become known for exchanging lavish gifts, she wrote, "Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

Saweetie also said that despite the apparent dishonesty, she's moving forward with a positive mindset. "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽."

A rep for Quavo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

One day after Valentine's Day, Quavo posted an Instagram photo of the pair together — which marked the last snapshot he shared that captured him with Saweetie. In the picture, the then-couple appeared to be on a romantic evening out. He captioned his post, "Dedicated The Night To You! ❤️."

Saweetie posted an Instagram photo from the same date night on Feb. 15, captioning the shot "Fight Night," (after one of the Migo's hit songs).

In October, Quavo, né Quavious Marshall, revealed on Twitter that they first expressed their interest in each other in March 2018, after he sent a snowflake emoji "❄️" to the "ICY GIRL" rap star, née Diamonté Harper, via direct message on Instagram.

She responded soon after with a bowl of noodles emoji, "🍜 ," which was a fun reference to the Migos' hit song "Stir Fry."

In a July interview with GQ, the now-exes revealed that they had eyes for each other prior to his initial contact.

"I seen her on my Explore page," Quavo recalled. "I was like, 'Damn! Who is this?' So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, 'How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?' So I slid in her DM, [and] I told her, 'You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.'"

The pair continued flirting and having hours-long phone conversations for the next few months before they spent time together for the first time in Atlanta — after Saweetie ignored his previous invitation to hang out at a kickback style party in Los Angeles.

"I was trying to play hard to get," she told the outlet. But after their first date in Georgia in 2018, "We ain't look back since," Quavo said.

In the same interview, Quavo said his relationship with Saweetie was helping him grow as a man.

"When she [would] talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie s— go out the window and the Quavo s— go out the window," he said. "I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me. I don't let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she's helping me grow up. She's showing me how to love a woman."

In January, Saweetie opened up to PEOPLE about their two-year relationship.

The songstress revealed that she had been attracted to Quavo early on as well, saying, "I liked him before he even knew me. He was my only celebrity crush. I always thought he was fine. I liked his voice. I thought he was sexy."

She said then, "I think the reason why we've lasted so long is because we're like friends who are really, really, really attracted to each other. I think that's what keeps it fun. It keeps it different. We're able to really just kick it. Like wherever, whenever."

For Christmas, Saweetie gifted her then-boyfriend a 2021 Richard Mille Factory Set Diamonds, which costs about $300,000. And Quavo returned the romantic gesture, gifting her a customized, luxury Bentley.

The hitmakers spoiled each other for the holidays, but in January Saweetie told the New York Post's Page Six that their love wasn't about expensive gifts, instead she said it was about the sentimental moments they shared together.

"The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food," she told the outlet. "He gave me his last piece of chicken."

"Those are the things that really matter, the things that have no price on them," she continued. "The Bentley is cool, but I'm really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels ... [Like] I'd be coming out of a Zoom meeting or done doing something and he would have saved me some of his food."