Saweetie Holds 'Pretty B.I.T.C.H. Renaissance' Workshop Course in Anticipation of Debut Album

In an Instagram video, Saweetie instructed a room full of women to "Admire yourself, appreciate yourself. Talk about how smart you are, how sexy you are, how much you appreciate your body"

Class is in session, icy queens!

In anticipation of her debut album titled Pretty Bitch Music, Saweetie shared a video on social media where she held a "Pretty B.I.T.C.H. Renaissance Workshop."

In the video, the 28-year-old rapper is seen in a classroom addressing a few women sitting in the desks before her.

Saweetie then writes on a white board as she says, "Pretty is like your aura, your confidence, it's how you treat other people — and it's a pretty bitch renaissance course." She then explains what the acronym stands for: B for boss, I for independent, T for tough, C for CEO and H for Hyphy.

The rapper then asks the women in her audience to share what they love most about themselves — and after they share, they all chant "we agree."

She then asks the women to write themselves a love note with the letters provided.

"Admire yourself, appreciate yourself. Talk about how smart you are, how sexy you are, how much you appreciate your body, how much you are for other people," instructs the "My Type" rapper. "Your confidence, how you make other people laugh."

Saweetie then asks them to set an alarm for Monday, as a reminder to open up the letter to "start off your week strong" and "filled with love."

The rapper's debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, has been in the works for more than a year and is expected to drop sometime in 2022. She released a pre-project titled Icy Season on Jan. 7.

Last month, the "Icy Chain" singer opened up to PEOPLE about her whirlwind year and finding balance.

"I try to take things day to day. Sometimes I can't look at my calendar on my weekly schedule because it'll give me anxiety," she said. "I feel like what I'm working for is starting to pay off, so I'm just really grateful to be acknowledged."

She also admitted, "I struggle with my mental health" and she simply doesn't "have time for myself at all," but she said she tries to allow herself to meditate and pray whenever she can.

"It's like I live, sleep, eat and breathe music and business," said the "ICY GRL."

"It's just trying to find balance right now. I have no balance. Everything is just work, work, work and I don't have an outlet," she added. "I don't have a therapist. I don't hang out with any of my friends because I work so much, so it's just trying to thug it out into until the New Year."

The rapper is nominated for best new artist and best rap song for "Best Friend" at the 2022 Grammys — and she told PEOPLE she wasn't even awake when the news broke!