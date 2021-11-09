Snowfall Actor Damson Idris Shares Video of Saweetie Playing Piano for Him: 'My Teacher'
"I wish I could play," Damson Idris says in the video after he and Saweetie laughed together after she played piano for him
Damson Idris is taking notes from Saweetie.
The 28-year-old played the piano in a black-and-white video shared on the Snowfall actor's Instagram Story Monday. Saweetie focuses on the keys as Idris, 30, records, circling her at the piano until the two burst into laughter.
"I wish I could play," says Idris, who wrote "@saweetie My Teacher" over the video. Saweetie reshared the video on her own Instagram Story as well.
On Saturday, Saweetie tweeted simply, "I want some babies," to which Nick Cannon jokingly responded with several emojis, including a hand-raising icon. Though the Masked Singer host wrote back without words, many fans interpreted the tweet as Cannon volunteering himself. The father of seven's public flirtation came after he announced he's committed to celibacy until the new year.
Speaking with PEOPLE in January, the "My Type" rapper opened up about her rise to fame, saying, "I'm always about independence, getting to the bag, and also inspiring others."
"While I'm out here chasing my dreams, hopefully I'm inspiring the little girls at home who are watching me, who will one day grow up and be a businesswoman or an artist like me," she added at the time.
"When you work hard, practice positive thinking and believe in yourself, you eventually get rewarded the things that do make you materialistically icy," Saweetie explained. "But icy has always been a mindset. All hustlers are icy."
"I love the glitz and glamour, but most of all, I like that money and I like handling my business," she added. "I'm just really excited to explore this business element of my career in 2021. So, yes, I'm a fashion girl. Yes, I'm an artist. But before any of that, I'm a businesswoman."