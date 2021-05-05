"Work is what I love most. What separates the greats from the pack is endurance. And resilience," the singer told W Magazine

Saweetie 'Learned the World Doesn't Stop for Anyone' After Getting Her 'Heart Broke' by Ex Quavo

Saweetie is "Back to the Streets" and working hard as always.

The rapper, who announced she had split from Quavo in March, opened up to W Magazine's music issue as one of its cover stars. (PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the photos.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've learned that the world doesn't stop for anybody," Saweetie, 27, told the magazine. "And it's for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke. I was grateful to be doing the photoshoot. I was like, I can deal with all this later."

"Work is what I love most. What separates the greats from the pack is endurance. And resilience," she added. "I could give my attention to something that could drain me or I could focus on what would empower me. And that is this shoot."

Saweetie W Magazine Saweetie W Magazine

Left: Credit: JOHN EDMONDS for W Magazine Right: Credit: JOHN EDMONDS for W Magazine

The singer sent the tweet about her breakup the same day of her photoshoot with the magazine. In the interview, she spoke more about setting goals for her future.

"In quarantine, I did a lot of mood-boarding. I had mood boards for fashion, music, and lifestyle," she said. "Lifestyle would be, what kind of cars do I want to have? What kind of house? When do I want to have kids? If I want to be a fashion girl, how far do I go with that? If you want to be successful, you have to be detailed in life."

Saweetie said one of her goals is to become a powerhouse businesswoman and reach a net worth of $900 million one day.

"I look at Rihanna. I look at Kylie [Jenner]. I look at all the girls who are working in the worlds that I'm in," she said. "I kind of averaged out the money between all these women I admire, and 900 million is the number. So if I'm having a bad day, I'm just like, 900 million, girl! Go!"

Saweetie W Magazine Credit: JOHN EDMONDS for W Magazine

RELATED VIDEO: Saweetie and Quavo Got Into a Physical Altercation in an Elevator Last Year Before Split: Report

As for her upcoming music, the singer said "the world is going to be shocked" by what's to come.

"I think they're going to be shocked by everything I do," she said. "Shocked in a good way. Shocked in a way that makes the world pay attention."

Last month, the rapper dropped an EP featuring several upcoming artists titled Pretty Summer Playlist. On it, she clapped back at her ex's breakup tweet.

"Had me going in, up-down like my scraper (Yeah) / Feelin' dangerous, I thought you was my anchor (Mhm)," she rapped on "See Saw" about her relationship. "But you ain't s—, and on some real s— tell me what the problem is (Yeah) / Say he gon' do better, but it's always just the opposite."