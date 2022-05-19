Saweetie Talks Importance Behind the 'Three B's': 'Balance, Breaks and Boundaries'

"I always tell the young entrepreneurs, the young go-getter ... team no sleep? No, that's not cute," the "Fast" rapper says

Saweetie is getting real about the strategies she implements in her daily life to continue growing.

In a clip from Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Saweetie opens up about her mental health and why she thinks it's so important to maintain the three B's: balance, breaks and boundaries.

"Balance, not only do we work hard, but we need that love, that girl time, that support because if we're always working, we're not watering that other side of us. And I feel like everybody is like plants — we all need to be watered. And if we're not watered we'll wilt," the rapper, 28, said.

"Breaks, I always tell the young entrepreneurs, the young go-getter ... team no sleep? No, that's not cute. No, please get your rest, drink your water, replenish yourself mentally physically, spiritually, all that — cause I've done it before."

She concluded, "And then boundaries, set your boundaries. I'd have a long workday and if it was someone's birthday, I'd feel like I had to go, but I had to create boundaries. Whether you're mad or not, just know that I love you. I respect you, but I can't do it. Because if I'm drained, I won't be able to serve you — and I love serving people. But those are things that I learned 'cause I was burnt-out."

She then went on to explain what made her reach that realization.

"I had, like, three mental breakdowns, and I was like ... I'll never get to the point of, 'I can't do this no more' because I thank God for my blessings. But I literally just — I was dying inside."

"And I feel like as strong women, especially Black women, we have to establish that — not only with the world but with our team," she said, as the women at the table agreed, including Kelly Rowland, Elaine Welteroth, Angelica Ross and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

"Because while we're leading, I know that we try not to show weakness, vulnerability — but that's not weakness. I was taught at a young age, 'Don't show no weakness, don't cry, don't complain but we need to express ourselves.' But I feel like because we're such strong women, our team is like 'Oh, she can do it. She can do it.' And it's not a negative it's a positive but hey I'm a human too."

Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women is available now on Jason Y. Lee's Jubilee YouTube Channel and celebrates the stories, traditions, identities and experiences of Black women through three distinct conversations over dinner.

“Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women.” Produced by The SpringHill Company and YouTube Black Voices Fund, the episode features Mary J. Blige, Saweetie, Kelly Rowland, Loni Love, Kelis, Tabitha Brown, Jackie Aina, Chlöe Bailey, Roxane Gay and more as they celebrate the stories, traditions, identities and experiences of Black women through three distinct conversations over dinner. In this clip, Saweetie discusses mental health and the importance of 3 B’s “balance, breaks and boundaries” on a path to success at a table joined by Kelly Rowland, Elaine Welteroth, Angelica Ross and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women | Credit: Youtube

Earlier this year, the "My Type" rapper opened up about the harsh realities behind fame.

"I just feel like as artists, you know, we have it tough. I feel like we have all the spotlight on us and people think that it's glamorous when in all actuality there are a lot of difficult things that happen behind the scenes."

Saweetie added, "Hopefully you have a great team. Hopefully the creatives that you're working with, aren't overcharging you ... It's like everyone who's around: You have to pay for this. You have to pay [for that] ... "