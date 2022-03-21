Saweetie sets the record straight on how being an artist isn't always as exciting as it seems, on the PEOPLE Everyday podcast

Saweetie Says Her Life May Look 'Glamorous,' but 'A Lot of Difficult Things Happen Behind the Scenes'

Saweetie is opening up about the challenges she's faced on her way to becoming a Grammy-nominated artist.

The "My Type" rapper, 28, garnered Grammy nods for best new artist and best rap song for "Best Friend" with Doja Cat this year.

"When you work really hard, it's always nice to get acknowledged," Saweetie says in the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, adding that she was "in shock" after learning of her nomination: "I screamed, [I] did a lot of things."

She adds that should she win, she plans on putting her Grammy "somewhere special" and will "make it look like a museum in my house."

However, she didn't reach the milestone without a few setbacks.

Saweetie Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Saweetie, who was recently named the global cultural consultant for Champion, says, "I just feel like as artists, you know, we have it tough. I feel like we have all the spotlight on us and people think that it's glamorous when in all actuality there are a lot of difficult things that happen behind the scenes."

She adds, "Hopefully you have a great team. Hopefully the creatives that you're working with, aren't overcharging you ... It's like everyone who's around: You have to pay for this. You have to pay [for that] ... "

The star says she's nostalgic for the early days of her career, when it felt simpler. "I miss college Saweetie, and me meeting other creatives," she says. "I just wanted to make something else. Now everyone wants to charge for every second and it kind of just takes the art out of it."

So what advice would she give college Saweetie? "Take your time. And don't [jump] at the first opportunity," she says. "I felt like those tough lessons definitely made me a wiser woman, but I think I would've just taken my time ... Who [you] surround yourself really, really affects the trajectory of your career."

Also during the episode, the star reveals she will "definitely" have arm candy at the Grammy Awards on April 3, but she says fans will "have to wait and see" who it is.

In the meantime, Saweetie, who split from Migos rapper Quavo last March after two years of dating, and she's been focusing on her music ever since.

Though she had fun filming the music video for "Closer" (which shows Saweetie traveling the world and getting close with different guys) with H.E.R. she says, "I'm happy that I was able to show the freedom of a single woman in my video, but I've been spending a lot of time at the studio."