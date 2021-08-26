The "My Type" rapper and Migos member broke up earlier this year after Saweetie claimed he gave "intimacy" to other women

Saweetie Denies She's Seeing Ex-Boyfriend Quavo Again Five Months After Their Breakup

Saweetie is "Back to the Streets" — and staying on them.

On Thursday, Saweetie denied a report that she and ex-boyfriend Quavo were "quietly" seeing each other in New York nearly six months after their messy split.

"pinocchio ass article 🤥," the 28-year-old tweeted, before referencing her McDonald's meal. "Anyways back to this #saweetiemeal"

The "Tap In" rapper announced that the two had split after more than two years together back in March.

"I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character," she tweeted at the time. "Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

"I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽.," she added in a second tweet.

Quavo addressed the breakup in tweets of his own saying he doesn't "normally put my business out there" but wanted to address the "false narratives."

"I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best," he wrote. (Saweetie would later address the tweet in song "Seesaw," rapping, "How you fumble with the baddest bitch, are you a dumb n—? / You got nerve selling me all these threats when you wrong. / That's a big trigger / How you figure, ain't the woman that you thought.")

Just days after the breakup, a video began to circulate of a physical altercation between the former pair from months before their split.

"This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on," Saweetie told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time."

Quavo followed up to PEOPLE with a statement of his own, saying he never "physically abused" Saweetie.

"We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from," he said. "I haven't physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall."

Earlier this month, the "Fast (Motion)" rapper opened up to PEOPLE about focusing on her artistry in the past few months.

"I noticed that I have to give more emotion when I'm performing because I feel like I have a lot of self-confidence, but it's important that I show that through movement, I show that through facial expressions," she continued, explaining that she hopes viewers see her "growth" in upcoming shows. "I'm just trying to find a balance right now between entertaining, and between being myself."