Saweetie Claps Back at Quavo's Breakup Tweet, Alleged Infidelity in New Song: 'F—ing Narcissist'

The new track — which is part of her first Pretty Summer Playlist EP — comes nearly a month after Saweetie and Quavo announced that the two had split

Saweetie is leaving it all out there regarding her split from Quavo.

On Friday, the 27-year-old rap star released her Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 EP featuring seven brand-new tracks, including "See Saw" with Sacramento rising star Kendra Jae, where Saweetie directly addresses her breakup from the Migos rapper.

"Had me going in, up-down like my scraper (Yeah) / Feelin' dangerous, I thought you was my anchor (Mhm)," she raps about her relationship. "But you ain't s—, and on some real s— tell me what the problem is (Yeah) / Say he gon' do better, but it's always just the opposite."

"How you fumble with the baddest bitch, are you a dumb n—? / You got nerve selling me all these threats when you wrong," she continues on the track. "That's a big trigger / How you figure, ain't the woman that you thought."

The last line seemingly refers to a tweet from Quavo, 30, following the break up, where he claimed that "you are not the woman I thought you were."

In Saweetie's own set of tweets addressing the split, she alleged infidelity. She wrote then, "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

In "See Saw," Saweetie further speaks on the alleged cheating from her ex-boyfriend of two years.

"You was humpin' thots, f—in' narcissist you just mad you got caught / So what's up now?" she raps. "You only f—in' with me 'cause I'm up now (Uh-huh) / I ain't tryna hear that you in love now (Yeah)."

The new EP from Saweetie, her first body of work since 2019's Icy, also comes two weeks after TMZ surfaced footage of a physical altercation between the rapper pair in 2020.

"This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on," Saweetie told PEOPLE addressing the incident. "I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time."

Quavo followed up to PEOPLE with a statement of his own, saying he never "physically abused" Saweetie.

"We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from," he said. "I haven't physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall."