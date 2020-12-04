"The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists’ art," Saweetie tweeted

Saweetie Says She Feels 'Disrespected' After Label Posts Collab with Doja Cat 'Prematurely'

Saweetie thinks her work deserves more "Respect."

The "My Type" rapper, 26, expressed her discontent on Twitter after her label uploaded her collaboration with Doja Cat, "Best Friends," on Apple Music without her consent.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about," she tweeted. "I feel disrespected. I’m hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for 'best friends.'"

"The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists’ art," she added, before saying that they even uploaded the "wrong version" of the track.

As fans rallied around her in the replies, the rapper explained that she worked hard on creating visuals for the song.

"We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem," she tweeted. "And for this to happen? wow...."

After fans started sharing their support for the musician using the hashtag #weloveyousaweetie, the star thanked her fans for their sweet messages.

"I will always support you through thick and thin. You helped me get out of my depression stage," wrote one user. "Just watching you work so hard everyday to reach your goals is amazing. We will get through this together. Love you so much."

A rep for Warner Music did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, the song was removed from Apple Music hours after.

The issue with "Best Friends" comes several weeks after she cleared up rumors that her boyfriend Quavo had cheated on her.

"Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo ass in trouble cuz I don’t play that s—," she tweeted.