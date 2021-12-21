Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow and More to Perform at Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC
Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will air live from Miami on Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. ET and will be live-streamed on Peacock
Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are throwing one hell of a New Year's Eve party!
On Monday, NBC announced that Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Billie Joe Armstrong, Anitta, 24KGoldn, "and more" will perform at Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson on Dec. 31. The star-studded special will air live from Miami on Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. ET and will be live-streamed on Peacock.
In a new teaser, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star and 29-year-old multi-platinum singer danced with drinks in their festive best. Davidson joked that he was going to "ride a dragon through the roof" during the broadcast, which Cyrus shut down with a smile.
"But it's our show, it'll be so sick!" the comedian bargained.
"More mine," the "Midnight Sky" singer said.
In a November press release, NBC revealed that SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will serve as executive producer for the special. Cyrus and Lindsay Shookus have also signed on as executive producers.
"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal, said in a statement.
RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Reveal They Got Matching Tattoos After Saturday Night Live in 2017
Cyrus and Davidson are notably replacing Carson Daly, who has hosted NBC's New Year's Eve special since 2004 (with the exception of Dec. 31, 2017, when it didn't air due to an NFL broadcast).
Last year, Daly hosted the NBC New Year's Eve Special live from Times Square with co-hosts Amber Ruffin and Stephen "tWitch" Boss.