"We're just like every other couple," Saweetie tells PEOPLE. "We're both big babies"

Saweetie and Quavo Are Just Diamonté and Quavious Offstage: We're 'Really Attracted to Each Other'

Quavo was Saweetie's type from day one!

Opening up in this week's issue of PEOPLE about her relationship with Quavo, Saweetie, 27, dishes about what drew her to the Migos rapper — and the secret ingredient that keeps the power couple together.

"I liked him before he even knew me. He was my only celebrity crush," she tells PEOPLE about liking Quavo, 29. "I always thought he was fine. I liked his voice. I thought he was sexy."

Now, two years in, they're going stronger than ever. Despite the lavish gifts they gave each other over the holidays (Quavo got a $300,000 diamond-encrusted watch from Saweetie, while he gifted her a custom silver Bentley), Saweetie says the two are just like "every other couple" — in other words, they're simply Diamonté Harper and Quavious Marshall when they're offstage.

"It's funny because I don't feel like a celebrity. I mean, when I'm out and the paparazzi is flashing, I do, but I feel pretty normal and he's normal, so we're just like every other couple when we're home," the "Tap In" rapper says. "He likes for me to cook for him."

"He loves my tacos," she adds. "He says I make the best tacos in the world. But his staple dinner is definitely some steak. He doesn't really like vegetables like that, so I have to make broccoli with hella cheese on it."

While Saweetie cooks things up in the kitchen, she admits there's a special ingredient that has really kept their love so strong: their friendship.

"I think the reason why we've lasted so long is because we're like friends who are really, really, really attracted to each other," she says. "I think that's what keeps it fun. It keeps it different. We're able to really just kick it. Like wherever, whenever."

"We're both big babies," she adds. "I like when he babies me and he likes when I baby him. We just shower each other with love and affection."

With four collaborations between them under their belt — including "Tip Toes" and "Emotional off her EP Icy — Saweetie says she's ready for her next step in music: her debut album Pretty Bitch Music, which is slated for later this year.

"I like to have fun, so when I make records, my intention is for other people to have fun and enjoy life and turn up and party with their friends," she says of her forthcoming music, including a collaboration with Doja Cat. "I think it's just a good energy and a good vibe that I put into the records."