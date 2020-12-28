The "Tap In" rapper is set to perform at Bud Light Sessions' New Year's Eve livestream

Saweetie Says Quarantine Helped Her 'Step into Creativity' This Year: I Became the 'Content Queen'

Saweetie: songwriter, rapper and "content queen."

Despite being away from her fans and working from home for most of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Saweetie has been feeding bops like "Tap In" and "Back to the Streets," along with hilarious skits across her social media.

"I have only child syndrome, so I work really well from home, and I work really well by myself," the 27-year-old tells PEOPLE ahead of her performance at Bud Light Sessions' New Year's Eve special. "I have a lot of fun at home, so I think it was just a moment for me to just step into creativity and get back to my creative roots. I had a lot of fun in quarantine."

She says being unable to "physically connect" with her fans motivated her to find a new way to keep them entertained.

"That's why I have become the content queen in quarantine," she says.

Boasting her acting and comedic chops, the Bay Area-raised rapper has shared silly skits and creative videos to her social media. Most recently, she parodied a letter to Santa Claus.

"Dear Santa, I know we haven't always been on the same page. I forgive you for not getting me the Baby Phat puff coat back in '07. Mhm. Anyways, now that we back on speaking terms, I want to let it be known that I've been good this year," she says in the IG video with nearly 2 million views. "I've been teaching these girls how to send these n—s back to the streets and shine on these hoes. You know that's right!"

She then runs out and catches a gift from Santa from the sky.

"Aight, good lookin' bruh," she thanks St. Nick.

The digital, content-focused world is a natural one for Saweetie, whose tracks have gone viral on TikTok time and again.

In October, the rapper collaborated with Jhené Aiko to release the R&B-laced track "Back to the Streets" — a song different from her typically booty-poppin' hits.

"It's so surreal because a lot of her previous projects were the soundtracks to me and my homegirls' breakups or stressful ass relationships in college," she says of working with Aiko. "She definitely has held us down throughout those years with just super relatable lyrics and dope song. So this experience with her has been so fun."

On Thursday night, Saweetie will join fellow artists Post Malone, Steve Aoki and Jack Harlow at Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents New Year's Eve 2021 to ring in the new year across the alcohol brand's social media and YouTube.

"I'm upset I won't be able to connect with my fans, but I am performing at the beautiful Park MGM," she says about her upcoming performance. "They've done such a great job with the production."