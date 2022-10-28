Saweetie wants everyone to know she is a proud single woman.

The rap star tells PEOPLE that her new album, The Single Life, is "my testimony as a single woman and what I've been through, the good and the bad."

"I feel like a lot of my private love life has been publicized on the media and the internet, so it's time for me to speak up," Saweetie, 29, said before hosting "The Single Night Life" with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey last Friday.

"I think the best way to respond to my perception is through the music 'cause honestly, if you don't know me personally, I'm not gonna have a personal conversation online," Saweetie told PEOPLE about how she navigates people talking about her past relationships.

Though Saweetie and her ex Quavo announced their split in 2021 after two years of dating, their relationship was in the news again recently as Quavo appeared to reference a former love sleeping with a friend on his and fellow Migos member Takeover's latest track, "Messy." Fans speculated Quavo may have been referring to Lil Baby, who had been pictured with Saweetie and rapped about an unidentified woman on his own track, "Stand On It," but neither of the artists has confirmed who they were rapping about.

At the time of the split, the "ICY GIRL" confirmed the news in two tweets where she seemingly addressed Quavo's alleged infidelity, writing, "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character."

Saweetie. Paul Archuleta/Getty

Confirming that her album will drop this year, Saweetie told PEOPLE, "The Single Life ... what it means to me is just me standing on being single. We need to be comfortable in just being single."

"And if you want to go here and go there, that's OK too. But I'm a single woman and I'm proud to be with myself," she continued.

For the inspiration behind The Single Life tracks, the singer-rapper added that "everything moving forward from now, it's all based off experience," calling it a "mixture" of going out with friends and talking about former flames.

"I'm gonna address a lot of things that haven't publicized me right or wrong, but it's all gonna be publicized in the message, in the music," she tells PEOPLE.

Saweetie. Paul Archuleta/Getty

On what listeners can ultimately expect to hear in The Single Life, Saweetie says, "I think they can expect honesty, truth."

She added, "The single life is really like a diary to my life. So whatever they catch, they don't catch."