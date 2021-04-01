Saweetie tells PEOPLE in a statement that the two "reconciled" after the 2020 altercation when it occurred but "have both since moved on"

Saweetie Breaks Silence on 'Unfortunate' Elevator Fight with Ex Quavo as She Addresses Breakup

Saweetie is speaking out about a recently circulated video of an altercation between her and ex-boyfriend Quavo.

The rapper, born Diamonté Harper, says the two "reconciled" after the 2020 incident but admits that there were "too many other hurdles to overcome" in the couple's relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on," Saweetie, 27, says in a statement to PEOPLE. "I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time."

Earlier this week, a video posted by TMZ showed Saweetie and the Migos rapper, 29, in a physical altercation in an elevator at her L.A. apartment last year.

Saweetie and Quavo Image zoom Saweetie and Quavo | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In the minute-and-a-half-long clip, Saweetie struck Quavo in the face and threw a suitcase out of an elevator before the Migos member dragged his then-girlfriend into the elevator and fell on top of her.

Saweetie, offscreen for most of the footage, seemingly remained lying on the floor before she struggled to pick herself up and limp out of the elevator as Quavo watched.

The week prior to the video's release, Saweetie confirmed that she and Quavo had split as she alluded to infidelity.

"I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character," Saweetie tweeted. "Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

RELATED VIDEO: Saweetie Says She's 'Always Been a Hustler' as She Gears Up for Debut Album: 'I'm an Artist, Honey'

"I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽.," she added in another tweet.

Later that day, Quavo addressed Saweetie's post writing, "You are not the woman I thought you were."

"I know you want to make this into a show so I'll play my part just this one time," he wrote. "I don't normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."