Savage Garden's Darren Hayes Honors 2016 Pulse Shooting Victims with 'All You Pretty Things' Single

Darren Hayes is gearing up to drop his first solo album in 10 years.

On Tuesday, the musician, 50, largely known for his time alongside Daniel Jones in Australian pop duo Savage Garden, released an uplifting new disco-tinged single called "All You Pretty Things," dedicated to the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.

Released alongside a lyric video, "All You Pretty Things" serves as the latest single from Hayes' upcoming album Homosexual, also announced Tuesday. Also featuring previous singles "Let's Try Being In Love," "Do You Remember?" and "Poison Blood," the 14-track set will be released Oct. 7.

Darren Hayes. Lindsey Adler

"I named my album Homosexual for a variety of reasons. The most obvious, is that I'm a gay man who grew up in an era when that word was used to shame and vilify people like me, so I wanted to reclaim it," explained Hayes in a press statement.

"I'm also a recording artist who came up in an era where being openly gay was frowned upon and I experienced first hand, the attempted erasure of my true identity from the marketing department of a major record label," continued the singer-songwriter. "But perhaps the most important reason I chose this title is that in 2022, I'm living in a time and in a country where the freedoms of LGBTQI+ people are more at risk than they've ever been."

Referencing Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law and "constant attacks on trans people," Hayes noted that "now is the time to be as loud as possible" about his gay identity. "So on the front cover of my album, I'm proudly lounging upon my version of a stairway to heaven. Emblazoned across me, in the brightest hot pink neon, is a word the 11 year old me used to be terrified of," he said.

Darren Hayes. Lindsey Adler

"I lounge proudly underneath the electric buzz of this symbol, this term that used to be used to denigrate people like me," detailed Hayes of the colorful Homosexual album artwork. "Now it's my word. Now it means whatever I want it to mean."

He concluded, "If you haven't worked it out yet, I think it means something magical, amazing, unique and essential. My name is Darren Hayes. And I'm a proud Homosexual."

Earlier this year, Hayes spoke to PEOPLE about choosing to open up about mental health struggles he faced during the height of Savage Garden's fame, when the band was promoting hit singles like "To the Moon and Back" and "Truly Madly Deeply."

After penning an emotional op-ed for the HuffPost on July 1, he said at the time that sharing the story was "integral to my reason for coming back to music."

Darren Hayes. Lindsey Adler

"I would say my new album honestly saved my life," Hayes revealed of Homosexual. "I was in a dark place, emotionally, not understanding that just like my sexuality, my creative outlet is a huge part of the person I am and by denying that, I was denying an essential part of me."

Later this year, Hayes will embark on the "Do You Remember?" Tour to perform his solo hits and celebrate 25 years of Savage Garden. Launching in January 2023, he'll take the stage at venues across Australia and the UK through the following month.

Information regarding tour dates and tickets is available at Hayes' website.