"What I wish they were comparing was my talent to her talent and saying mine was as great as hers which quite honestly they can't say," Sarah Paulson said

Sarah Paulson Calls Adele a 'Beauty' After Actress Is Compared to the Singer: 'I'll Take It'

After Adele showed off her new look in a birthday post earlier this month, fans immediately began comparing her to actress Sarah Paulson.

Paulson, 45, reacted to the comparison during a recent interview with SiriusXM’s EW Live. “I was on Twitter and I just happened to be scrolling through and it said Sarah Paulson was trending and I was like, 'Wait what? Did I die? What happened?' " she shared Wednesday. “Oh, it’s the Adele thing again.”

Paulson said the comparison between her and Adele, 32, “has been going on for a while” but noted that she takes it as a compliment.

“Listen, I’ll take it,” the American Horror Story actress said. “What I wish they were comparing was my talent to her talent and saying mine was as great as hers which quite honestly they can’t say because no one’s talent is as great as hers, which is really irritating but I’ll take looking like her.”

Paulson added, “She’s a beauty.”

Paulson also discussed the buzz about her celebrity lookalike during an Instagram Live session last week, reiterating her appreciation for Adele’s talent.

“People keep being like Adele looks like you, but I think it’s because I’m older than she is,” Paulson said. “I think the person who’s the most talented is the person that other person looks like, so I think I resemble Adele somewhat … but she doesn’t look like me.”

“If anything, I’m lucky to look a little bit like her,” she continued. “She’s Adele!”

Adele sent fans into a frenzy when she posted a glamorous photo of herself celebrating her 32nd birthday on May 5.

"She quit smoking, reduced her drinking, got rid of sugar and stopped eating processed foods," her former London-based trainer Pete Geracimo — who worked with the star ahead of her 2016 and 2017 world tour — told PEOPLE. "She made healthier food choices and is training regularly."

Though the mother of one has faced some negative online commentary about her weight loss, she's paying no mind to the chatter.