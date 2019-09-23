Sara Bareilles Celebrates 3 Year Anniversary with Boyfriend: 'Can't Wait for It to Be Forever'

Sara Bareilles and boyfriend Joe Tippett reached a milestone in their relationship over the weekend!

The “Bravo” singer, 39, and the Rise actor, 37, celebrated their three-year dating anniversary — an occasion Bareilles marked by sharing a gallery of sweet shots of the two to Instagram on Saturday.

“Three years,” she wrote in the caption to the photos, joking, “Feels like three hundred!”

“Can’t wait for it to be forever,” Bareilles added.

That last line quickly had fans and Bareilles’ close friends scrambling, thinking that she and Tippett were announcing their engagement.

The next day, Bareilles clarified.

“We are not engaged, just in love,” she said on her Instagram Story. “Note to self; don’t use the word forever in posts about your relationship because boy, do you get texts about it!”

She went on to share a photo of her ringless hand to Instagram.

“No engaged everyone but thank you for all the cute wishes and the reminder that my post may have [misled] you. Haha sorrryyyyyyy,” she labeled the photo.

And while Bareilles may not be engaged, she did let fans know in her post that she and Tippett are “very engaging though.”

“Please send gifts,” she teased.

Bareilles met Tippett while working on the hit Broadway musical Waitress.

She composed the score and he played Earl, the moody husband of the story’s protagonist Jenna.

They first worked together on the musical adaptation of the 2007 Adrienne Shelly film during its out-of-town tryout at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in August 2015.

Though Tippett didn’t initially transfer with the production when it first moved to Broadway in April 2016, he stepped into the role the next year. He’ll next be seen in Lifetime’s Patsy & Loretta.

In May 2017, Bareilles spoke about how much Waitress has changed her — making a reference to Tippett.

“My life is so different because of Waitress,” she told ABC News. “The people that I’m close to, the things I do professionally, my colleagues, my best friend and my boyfriend, like all of these things have come to me because of the show. And it’s really beautiful.”

Asked by PEOPLE in September 2018 if she and Tippett had any long-term plans, she giggled before coyly responding, “I don’t know.”